Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• Someone broke into a man's house on Hyfield Avenue during the day on Feb. 2. All doors were open and multiple windows were broken. Police reported that glass shattered, indicated the windows had been broken from the inside. The doors did not show signs of forced entry. Furniture was flipped over, mirrors shattered and the home in shambles. The homeowner said the person had broken in through the roof and that a woman had been secretly living in the attic while another woman lived downstairs. The homeowner said he used a cordless drill to unscrew his security measures which included numerous wood screws, hinges screwed onto left and right sides of the doors and a heavy chain screwed to the doors, door frames and completed with padlocks. The other two bedroom doors which were in similar states of disarray. The homeowner said they broke in then re-secured the doors to cover their tracks. Access was gained to the basement in similar fashion, however, there were no signs of damage.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from the handicap bus belonging to Serenity Care and Support Service between Jan. 20 and Feb. 3.

• A man was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail Feb. 4 after his wife was seen with injuries to her wrist. The man said he only pushed her when she entered the home. The woman said the husban had pushed her to the ground and grabbed her by the neck before fleeing the residence.

• During a traffic stop Feb. 4, police pulled over a driver who was driving under suspension. The officer also found a hypodermic needle in the vehicle and the man was charged for both offenses.

• Someone broke into a vehicle Feb. 5 on Mayfair Road and stole a blower among other items.

• Police received a call Feb. 7 about a woman would not leave her boyfriend’s house leading to an argument. Police arrived and the woman was trespassed from the home.

• Two neighbors reported Feb. 9 that mail was stolen from their South Bender Road mailboxes.

• A 37-year-old woman took a vehicle from Budget Car Mart without permission Feb. 11 and returned it 30 minutes later. She was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Green

• A woman received an alert Feb. 3 that her American Express was used for $800 in purchases at Target. Her Discover card was also used for an additional $500. Her credit cards had been stolen while at an Acme grocery store.

• Police received a report Feb. 3 that a former landlord was withholding a woman’s stimulus check unless she signed a paper about a civil matter. The officer asked the former landlord to hand over the check and refused several times. He was arrested for theft. The former landlord gave the check to a second woman who also refused to hand over the check. That woman was charged with obstruction of official business.

• During a Feb. 6 traffic stop, the driver had a suspended license, warrants, an open container of Hennessey and marijuana. She was issued a summons and citations for all of these violations before being released.

• A woman’s mother was arrested for domestic violence Feb. 6 and taken to jail. Police arrived at the home after a disturbance and found the mother had a strong odor of alcohol on her. The mother said they had an argument but she did not injure her daughter. Police noticed scratches on the daughter.

• A East Nimisila Road man reported that his van was stolen on Feb. 6.

• A man was seen passed out in his car at Sheetz on Feb. 6. When police arrived, he reportedly tried to leave but was pulled over. The man admitted to doing meth and he was placed under arrest for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

• Someone stole packages from a residence on Jarvis Road on Feb. 10.

Lakemore

• A 14-year-old girl was caught smoking in a bathroom at Springfield High School on Jan. 29. Two vape pens were found and the girl admitted that one contained weed and the other nicotine.

• Someone sent a threatening letter to the mayor of Lakemore on Feb. 3. The FBI has been contacted.

• A man who was getting out of prison told police on Feb. 5 that his friend helped him set up a bank account so that his stimulus money would be in there when we got out. When the man got out of prison and tried to log in, he said the password had been changed.

• A vape pen was found in the hallway at Springfield High School on Feb. 5. Footage showed it belonged to a 12-year-old girl, who admitted it was hers. She said another girl had a vape pen as well and that second girl admitted to it. They were charged with juvenile possession of tobacco and suspended for 10 days. Their parents were informed.

• Officers were dispatched for a domestic violence report on Feb. 8 and arrested a 37-year-old man on domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of psychedelic mushrooms.

• It was reported to police on Feb. 9 that a 12-year-old girl was selling vape pens at Springfield High School.

Springfield Twp.

• An officer drove behind a vehicle at a gas pump on Jan. 31 and noticed that the temporary plate that was on the vehicle had a description of another make and model. The officer ran the plate and the plate was confirmed stolen out of Akron. The officer waited for the vehicle to leave the gas station and conducted a traffic stop. The driver had no license and was arrested and issued a summons for receiving stolen property, not having a license and fictitious plates.

• During a traffic stop on Jan. 31, the driver was found to have a suspended license, three bars of Xanax and marijuana. She was arrested for possession of drugs and driving under suspension.

• A Subway employee was terminated from his job for theft on Feb. 1 after the man had been seen on camera using employee codes to make returns and pocket the money for an amount that exceeded $4,000 in a month. The employee said he had taken money from the register once but then returned it the next day. He was issued a summons and released.

• A woman’s credit card was stolen between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23 and was used at Circle K for $66. The woman also received an alert from Credit Karma on Feb. 2 that three new credit cards had been opened in her name. She contacted her bank and the credit bureaus and the credit card companies and closed all the accounts. Someone from an unknown number then messaged her and threatened to kill her and her boyfriend if she kept closing the credit cards.

• During a traffic stop on Feb. 2, the officer saw the driver had been in the middle of rolling a blunt. The marijuana was confiscated and destroyed. The driver was released without charges.

• A man was taken to the hospital Feb. 3 after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He had gone into Walmart to find super glue to glue his mouth shut. He thought he was Jesus and that God was talking to him. He admitted to using meth and a meth pipe was found on him.

• A man saw footprints in the snow around his vehicle on Feb. 3 and reported that somebody had gone through the vehicle and attempted to remove the front panel in an attempt to hot wire the vehicle. The next day he realized the title for his 4-wheeler was also missing.

• Between Nov. 27 and Jan. 21, an elderly man said that his daughter spent $30,000 of his money. The daughter said she spent it on new appliances for him, but would not say what else she spent it on. She also does not have receipts. The elderly man told a social worker that he has no money for food or bills and a referral to Adult Protective Services has been made.

• On Jan. 27, two people entered Walmart with Walmart badges and stole price changing machines. Later, they were caught at a Canton Walmart trying to steal a sticker printer so they could change prices on barcodes. One of the people was caught Feb. 4 and said they worked for a temp agency and got employed at Walmart that way. The other person has a warrant for their arrest for theft.

• A woman, who had been a victim of a stolen identity for unemployment claims, told police Feb. 5 that she just received a credit card for a bank she does not bank at.

• A trailer was abandoned in a yard on Feb. 4 and two white men in a pickup truck with ladders were seen towing it to the yard. Police confirmed the trailer had been stolen out of Canton.

• A woman called police Feb. 6 because she was very angry with her son and was afraid she would hurt him. When police arrived, they told the woman it wasn’t practical for her to call police anytime she can’t handle her son's behavior issues. She said that she had called Summit County Children Services for help and they said that she had to call police to remove him. The child was removed from the home for his safety. He had been drawing when police arrived and said he didn’t know what was wrong other than his mom told him she was afraid she might hurt him. The mom denied a mental health evaluation.

New Franklin

• Warrants were issued Feb. 5 for an Amazon delivery driver who he got into an argument with a customer and threatened him before spitting on him. The driver was charged with aggravated menacing and assault.

• Someone attempted to break into a South Cleveland-Massillon Road business overnight Feb. 5 but was unsuccessful.

• During a traffic stop on Feb. 6, it was found that the driver did not have a valid license and had warrants. The driver tried to give false information to the officer and was also charged with that. The jail did not want him at this time so he was advised of his warrants and issued a summons and released.

• A man was stopped while walking on the road Feb. 6 and advised of his warrants. As he was being released, the officer saw he had mail that did not belong to him. He said he had stolen it from mailboxes. He was charged with theft and criminal mischief.

• An elderly man told police Feb. 8 that he took $20,000 out of his bank account and mailed it to someone in California via UPS. The elderly man said someone claiming to be an officer had contacted him and told him he was being suspected for drug trafficking because of the amount of money in his bank account. The “officer” told the man that he would return the money in person. Because the elderly man’s son had power-of-attorney over him, the son had received a message concerning the withdrawal from the bank. The police were able to intercept the UPS package and have it rerouted to them. The money was eventually returned to the man.