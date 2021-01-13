Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

COVENTRY TWP.

• Someone stole a radio and a battery Dec. 27 from AMC Auto Sales. Vehicles on the lot also had their ignitions damaged. Security footage was sent to police.

• A woman tried to cancel a security contract on Dec. 28 but the company said she had signed it for 31 months. The woman claimed it was a forged signature.

• A Lakota Avenue woman heard a noise on Dec. 29 and came downstairs. She noticed her screen was removed and the miniblind was askew. She fixed it before police arrived.

• A vehicle without a license plate was parked Dec. 30 at a closed business and an officer saw it and approached the vehicle. The driver was under suspension and he had meth in the car. He was issued a summons for possession of drugs as well as citation for driving under suspension and display of plates.

GREEN

• A man received a text message Dec. 28 from a person threatened "to take a gun to the sheriff's office and see if the angels will really protect him." Police tracked the phone number to a man, issued a warrant and arrested him for aggravated menacing. He was taken to the mental health section of the jail.

• A woman’s car was broken into on Dec. 26 on Midway Court. She realized her car door was open, but she didn’t notice anything was gone until a few days later. On Dec. 28, she reported office keys and a bracelet were missing.

• A man in his 80s called police Dec. 30 and said he feared for his life because his 32-year-old grandson threatened to hit him. The grandson was arrested for domestic violence.

• A woman contacted police Dec. 30 because her 23-year-old daughter had sent her texts saying she was being held against her will in Cabin No. 2 at Steve’s Hotel. An officer talked to the men renting the place and they denied knowing the daughter. The officer tried to contact the daughter but she has not returned calls.

• Someone broke into a man’s Main Street home Dec. 30 and stole bags of clothing and shoes. The man also had a stolen car at his home, but he said he owned an auto company and was allowed to have the stolen vehicle. The man also had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and turned over to Barberton Police for the warrant.

• A woman and her 14-year-old son stole items from Circle K on Dec. 31 and fled in their vehicle. An officer attempted to stop them and the woman continued to flee and then crashed her car into a light pole. Meth and a glass pipe were also found in the car.

NEW FRANKLIN

• A man was arrested Dec. 25 and then issued a summons for OVI, OVI refusal and failure to control their vehicle after an accident. The reportedly man smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking before driving and failed field sobriety tests.

• Just after midnight Dec. 25, a man crashed into his neighbor’s yard and got the vehicle stuck. The neighbor confronted the man and videotaped the interaction. The man, on video, admitted he was drunk and can be heard slurring his words. The man then walks off. Police found the man and arrested him for OVI.

• A woman told police Dec. 27 that her 17-year-old daughter was sending and receiving nude photos. The daughter’s boyfriend is 20-years-old. The phone was seized as evidence.

• Someone stole a package of $40 T-shirts out of a woman’s Serfass Road mailbox on Dec. 29.

• Someone hacked into a business e-mail on Dec. 30 and changed the bank information to have a mortgage payoff sent to a fraudulent account. The payoff was $152,953.51.