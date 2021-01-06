Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• Someone stole packages from a woman’s porch on Culbertson Drive on Dec. 17.

• During a traffic stop on Dec. 18, the driver did not have a license and an officer found marijuana in the car. The driver was issued a summons and released.

• Someone entered Prime Auto Sales on Dec. 16 by breaking out a window. The person took a jump box, tools, and keys to a vehicle. They used to jump box to start the vehicle and then stole it.

• Someone stole Amazon items delivered to a man’s Aqua Boulevard mailbox overnight Dec. 21.

Green

• Someone went into a man’s unlocked East Turkeyfoot Lake Road garage Dec. 18 and stole his bicycle.

• Someone stole a Jeep from Akron Auto Auction during the night Dec. 18.

• A woman at a residence at Royal County Downs Apartments was reportedly refused to leave on Dec. 20. When police arrived, she had locked herself inside and was intoxicated. She would not open the door and said she was going to bed. The resident was outside and he had to gain entry through a patio door. The woman was then removed from the residence and charged with criminal trespass. She was issued a summons and released to her father.

• A driver reportedly continued to drive after an officer tried to pull him over on Dec. 21. The officer lost sight of the vehicle but found it after it crashed. The driver was arrested for OVI, failure to stop for an officer, driving under suspension and several traffic citations.

• A woman went to merge her vehicle into another lane on Dec. 21 and nearly hit another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, a 27-year-old man, yelled at her and got out of his car and hit her windshield. At the next intersection, the man got out again and hit her windshield. The woman then drove into Giant Eagle and the man followed her where an officer saw him. The man said he was angry because he believed she almost ran him off the road. The officer arrested him for menacing.

• Someone crawled under the partially open garage of a Avanti Lane residence overnight Dec. 21 and stole $1,630 worth of tools, money and clothes. A fingerprint was taken from the scene.

• Someone reportedly tried to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits on Dec. 22 under the name of the city of Green's fire chief.

• A woman was found passed out behind the wheel on the road on Dec. 24. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and several cans of White Claw were found in her vehicle. Marijuana was also found and she was arrested for possession of drugs, OVI and having an open container. She was released to a sober adult.

• An ex was staying at a woman’s house for the holidays and they got into an argument on Dec. 26 before he left. She realized she was missing two gifts and her notebook with her passwords stored in it. The ex told police he didn’t take anything, but he did take pictures of her notebook.

• A woman passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle at a light around 3 a.m. Dec. 27. When an officer came up to her window, she reportedly woke up and drove off. The officer followed until the woman pulled over at a Circle K. She failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. A bottle of Patron tequila was found in the vehicle.

• A man was reportedly drinking alcohol while in line at Splash Car Wash on Dec. 27. The man admitted to police that he was drinking and it was still inside the vehicle. He also had a loaded firearm during a pat down and he did not have a conceal and carry license. He also had THC edibles in the vehicle. He was charged with possession of drugs and having an open container as well as felony carry concealed weapon charges.

Springfield Twp.

• A man reportedly offered two people a ride around midnight Dec. 13 when he saw them walking down the road between Mingo Trail and Oneida. One of the suspects started yelling at the man to get out of his car and pointed a small, dark-colored handgun at him. The suspect then reached into the car. The second suspect smacked the roof of the car, leaving a small dent. The man said he then hit the gas and emergency brake at the same time to spin the car around and get away from the suspects. The man stated he was on his way home when he realized that his wallet was taken by the first suspect when he reached into the car.

• Four work vans were broken into Dec. 14 at Silco Fire & Security and $4,000 worth of tools were stolen. DNA evidence was taken.

• A man made entry into a residence on Dec. 14 while a woman and her two grandchildren were asleep. He told police he was there to take the children and the woman argued with him until he left. There is a call history and police documentation of the man being advised that he was not welcome on the property. The man was later located by Lakemore Police. He was placed under arrest for his active warrants and charges were approved from criminal trespass.

• A boyfriend reportedly went to his pregnant girlfriend’s house while he was intoxicated on Dec. 17 and started an argument. The woman said the man pushed her, scratched her chest and ripped her shirt completely apart in the front. He was arrested for assault and released with a summons to a sober friend.

• A Walmart employee was arrested for theft Dec. 17 after reportedly taking four, $20 gift cards meant for drivers during an appreciation day for DoorDash Drivers on Dec. 11. The gift cards were used and then the theft was traced back to the employee.

• Two people were loitering in front of a closed business Dec. 17 and officers found they had warrants. One was advised of her warrants and released. The other turned over a box with three hypodermic needles, seven Gabapentin pills, a paper bindle containing an unknown white powdered substance and other drug related paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments. He was released with a summons and the powder was sent for testing.

• A truck was found in a ditch and the driver smelled of alcohol on Dec. 19. The driver reportedly did some field sobriety tests but the officer stopped him so that he would not fall. The driver was placed under arrest for OVI and he blew a .146 BAC. He was issued a summons and taken home.

• Police received a call about an erratic driver Dec. 19 and an officer located the vehicle parked at a business. The driver appeared to be asleep and the officer woke him, noticing the man smelled of alcohol. The man said he had a fight with his wife and had come from Akron. The driver admitted he had consumed “quite a bit” of vodka but did not want to perform field sobriety tests. He was charged with OVI and blew a .23 BAC. His license was suspended and he was taken home by a sober party.

• A man told police that he left his keys in his vehicle as he went into the Speedway on Dec. 19 when someone stole the vehicle. The vehicle was parked out of view of security cameras.

• Someone tried to break into Artistic Pools around 2 a.m. Dec, 20 and left footprints in the snow. A suspect was questioned but denied it even though his boots matched the prints.

• A trailer was stolen from Canton Road on Dec. 20.

• Someone stole a log splitter valued at $1,100 from a residence on Lake Road on Dec. 20 and left tire tracks in the mud.

• Someone stole lawn decorations from a residence on Beryl Road on Dec. 20.

• A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle on Krumroy Road on Dec. 21.

• A man reportedly punched his girlfriend in the face during an argument on Dec. 25. The girlfriend said the man then retrieved a shotgun from his gun safe and loaded it with two rounds. He made threats to shoot her and another individual. He then stabbed the barrel of the shotgun through a wall in a fit of rage. He fired a round into the window near her. A witness was standing near the man when he shot the gun and was able to disarm him. Officers then arrived and the man admitted to shooting the round inside of the residence. He was then placed under arrest and charged with felonious assault, using weapons while intoxicated and domestic violence. He was taken to jail.

New Franklin

• A woman was trying to buy a puppy online but reported on Dec. 19 that once she payed the other party, all communication was terminated. She paid $679 for an Australian Shepherd puppy that she had found online at worldaustralianpuppy.com and contacted the proper banks to make sure it went through. Police were also unable to get information from the person she paid. This matter has been turned over to the detective bureau.

• Two boys were playing in the woods Dec. 21 and they pushed over a tree stand. One of the boys was charged with criminal damaging.

• A man admitted to strangling a woman during an argument on Dec. 21 after police had been called to the home. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• A woman on Taylor Road reported Dec. 22 that she had four checks stolen from her mailbox.

• A man was reportedly seen standing in the rain with two large pieces of metal and banging them together around 3 a.m. on Dec. 22. The man had a meth pipe on him and was issued a summons for drug paraphernalia before being released.

Lakemore

• Someone stole a trailer containing $6,000 worth of tortillas between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 from Park Place Equipment and Storage.

• The Springfield Police Department followed up Dec. 14 on a 17-year-old girl who had been truant from school. The mother said she had not seen her daughter in two weeks.

• Someone broke an upstairs window of a residence on Russell Street on Dec. 17.

• Someone reported on Dec. 21 that a 1996 enclosed 20-foot trailer was stolen from an East Waterloo Road property. Inside the trailer was an incomplete 1973 Chevy Nova that has no title. The trailer was stolen between Dec. 1-21.

• A man’s garage door was dented and a a glass marble was found on the ground under the dent Dec. 21 on Lakeside Drive.

• A man called an older woman on Dec. 22 and stated that her grandson was in jail and to help get him out of jail she needed to go get gift cards from Kohls and Macy's. A gift card worth $5,000 from Kohls and $3,000 from Macy's were purchased and the information was given to the caller. The grandson was never in jail.