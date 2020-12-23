Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• A couple went to a man’s South Plaza Drive home on Dec. 11 to purchase a vehicle. Upon arrival, the man brought the woman into his house to sign the title and closed the door. The male part of the couple tried to go into the home but the man wouldn’t let him in and brandished a gun. The woman reportedly became upset her partner couldn’t come in and left the home. The man told police that he hadn’t let the male part of the couple into his home because the male had a criminal record. He also said he saw the male raise his fist and that’s why he got his firearm. No charges were filed due to conflicting statements.

• Someone broke into a man’s Robinson Avenue garage overnight Dec. 12 and took change, vehicle registrations, a shop vac and an electric chainsaw among other items.

• A couple got into an argument at the Get Go on Dec. 14 and the woman reportedly told the man to walk home. The man did and, when he got home, continued to argue with the woman and damaged the residence. The woman said she became scared and tried to call the police but the man stopped her by covering her mouth and nose with his hand. The man let her go and fled the residence but returned when police arrived. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• Someone stole and used a South Jasmine Avenue woman’s debit card on Dec. 14. Her account was charged $296.53.

• A Bevan Street man reported Dec. 15 that someone tried to enter his vehicle. The man told police that he saw someone approach his Ring Doorbell wearing a red American Eagle sweatshirt with blondish white hair that was in a man bun. The person wasn’t located.

• An officer saw a man overdosing in his car on Dec. 16. Coventry Fire arrived to check on the man, but he reportedly did not cooperate and was detained. A pipe was found on him along with a bag with meth. The man was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs. He was issued a summons and released.

Green

• Someone cut the Christmas lights from a Paramount Court house on Dec. 11.

• Someone stole tools, an office desk and Nike shoes from a man’s Townhouse Lane garage on Dec. 11. A neighbor’s camera caught the suspect who is described as a white man with a white van.

• A woman told police Dec. 11 that she began a romantic relationship via Facebook in March with a man in the military. The woman said the man asked for help with his kids in the form of $200 and she would send it to him periodically. She finally called the Marine Corp's and found there was no man with that name serving there. She was advised to stop all contact.

• A man was arrested for drug paraphenalia on Dec. 11 after overdosing on heroin mixed with fentanyl.

• A woman told police Dec. 11 that an ex-boyfriend tried to contact her through Facebook messenger despite having a protection order against him. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

• During a traffic stop on Dec. 12, it was found the driver was operating the vehicle under suspension and he had warrants for his arrest. The man also had fictitious plates on the vehicle and a glass pipe was discovered in the car. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons.

• A camera caught someone pulling into a Graybill Road driveway on Dec. 13 and a person got out and went around the back of the residence. Then the vehicle left. Nothing was found to be tampered with.

• A neighbor reported seeing a man break a window and enter a woman’s home on Dec. 13. The neighbor heard the woman scream and called police. The man reportedly would not let the woman use the phone to call police. The woman feared the man would sexually assault her. Police arrived and arrested the man who had needles and pills in his possession. He admitted to taking fentanyl before the incident. He was arrested for burglary.

• A man shot a gun in a residence at Sandy Beach Trailer Park on Dec. 13 and was arrested for discharging a firearm on prohibited premises. He was released with a summons.

• A Leighton Lane man told police Dec. 13 that someone went through his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet. The debit card in the wallet had been swiped at a Circle K but was declined.

• A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man Dec. 14 at Residence Inn for domestic violence after an argument over a cell phone turned physical.

• A caller told police Dec. 14 they saw a blue car crash and the driver fled. Marijuana, some pills and a wallet were found in the car.

• Management at Red Roof in reportedly wanted a couple removed on Dec. 15. Police found needles and a man was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments.

• A Chipotle employee was reportedly acting bizarre Dec. 15 and tried to burn the tattoos off his body. He also threatened another employee and the store. The manager declined to press charges and the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

• A woman with a protection order against a man told police Dec. 16 that the man texted her. The man has three prior convictions for violation of a protection order. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

• A man used his vehicle to ram into the gates at Gutter Makers on Dec. 16. The man then went to the side of the building and broke out a window from a van to steal several items. The incident was captured on surveillance. The man is described as white in his 20s or early 30s and weighing about 150 to 175 pounds.

• A man in his 70s told police Dec. 16 that he went for a walk but fell and could not get back up the hill in the snow. The man went to the neighbor’s house and started knocking on the door. The neighbor got scared and called police. Police spoke with both people and the neighbor had the man trespassed from his property.

• During a traffic stop at Speedway on Dec. 18, the driver was seen with a bulge in his pants that turned out to be marijuana. He was arrested for possession and released on a summons.

New Franklin

• A woman hit a vehicle as she fled from a domestic violence situation on Dec. 14 and went to the police station to report it. She said her partner had head butted her, punched her and took her to the ground during an argument. She also said the man refused to let her leave the house but she freed herself and the man chased her outside with a firearm, threatening to kill her. The woman had injuries to her face, but the man said he did not have a gun. He was placed under arrest for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• During a traffic stop on Dec. 18, a woman was found to be under seven driving suspensions and her passenger had a felony warrant. The driver was arrested for driving under suspension and issued a summons. Both were advised of their other warrants.

Springfield Twp.

• A man in a parking lot reportedly approached multiple people as he wielded machetes on Dec. 6. It was also found that he was intoxicated while in public. The man was placed under arrest and issued a summons for inducing panic and disorderly conduct while intoxicated. The man was also a suspect in a burglary in New Franklin. He had made entry into a family member's home and was in possession of a vehicle reported stolen out of Akron. The man told police that someone was after him and that he had been hallucinating. He was taken to the hospital.

• A man told police Dec. 6 that his firearm was missing from his Massillon Road residence and the last time he saw it was two months ago.

• A man who had been out of state hunting and just recently got back into town told police on Dec. 6 that seven firearms were missing from his gun safe. The man told police that he normally stays at his girlfriend's house, but his daughter and her boyfriend stay at his Eastview Drive residence. The man said he was at the house to do some plumbing repairs on Dec. 3 and all his guns were still in his safe. The daughter and boyfriend deny any involvement. The guns with serial numbers were entered into LEADS as stolen.

• Someone broke into a woman’s Nichold Road home on Dec. 7 while she was in the hospital but nothing was stolen.

• Someone took construction materials from a job site at Killian Road on Dec. 8.

• A man stole $827 worth of merchandise from Walmart, including a hatchet, on Dec. 10. Police also found a license plate not belonging to the man tucked in his pants. The also had a warrant out of Portage County and was turned over.

• Someone went through an unlocked car on Coach Lane Dec. 12 but nothing was missing. It was captured on surveillance.

• Someone entered a Northview Drive woman’s unlocked vehicle parked in her driveway on Dec. 12 and took her purse containing her drivers license.

• A man told police on Dec. 12 that two people were outside a Massillon Road house that he was moving into. The man said door had been kicked in and he told the two people to leave and they walked north. They were described as a white male and female in their 20s, wearing COVID masks.

Uniontown

• A 34-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence against her spouse on Dec. 12 after an investigation.

• Someone used the identity of the business MJ Carrick and Associates to open a Verizon account on Dec. 15. The business received a bill for $418.68, which made it contact the Verizon fraud department.