Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Lakemore

• A man reported Dec. 4 that his trailer was stolen sometime on Dec. 1 from Park Place Storage.

• A woman reported Dec. 4 that she gave someone her bank account information over the phone and that person made two unauthorized withdrawals.

• A woman told police Dec. 4 that her live-in partner began screaming at her and then pulled her hair, threw her on the floor and choked her. The woman said she grabbed her daughter and left the residence. A warrant was issued and the partner turned himself in on Dec. 10. He was arrested for domestic violence.

• An officer recognized a driver who has felony warrants and a suspended license during a Dec. 6 traffic stop. The officer also located meth and the driver was charged with possession of drugs as well possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and an open container.

• A 22-year-old man was stopped for his display of plates on Dec. 9. It was found he had warrants and a glass smoking pipe and was arrested for possession of the pipe and released with a summons.

• A man reported Dec. 10 that his vehicle had been stolen from Park Place Equipment Storage. His vehicle was recovered by Ohio State Patrol during a traffic stop.

Springfield Twp.

• A woman reported Dec. 2 that she saw a man on her camera steal mail out of her mailbox and then drive away in the truck. The owner of the truck said she had let a friend use the truck at that time, but did not have any contact information for him.

• Police responded to a domestic violence report between a mother and her juvenile son on Dec. 2. Upon arrival, the son had a bloody mouth from his mother smacking him in the face for being disrespectful. The son decided to leave the residence without his mother's permission and grabbed the two containers from his mother's room under her bed. The son stated that the items were his and that they "helped" him. The son was advised that it was illegal to have the items so he was arrested and later released to his mother.

• A juvenile boy got into an argument with a girl on Dec. 3 and reportedly pushed her down and she hit her head. The girl then fled the scene and called police. Police went to the boy’s house, but he was not home. The boy’s mother said he had packed some things and left with two girls. Early the next day, Ohio Patrol picked up the boy and he was released to his mother. A warrant has been issued against him for assault.

• Someone broke into a man’s Lake Road garage with a screwdriver Dec. 3 and stole his three guns and a crossbow. There was a screwdriver left laying by the door of the garage. There were tracks in the snow that police followed. A suspect has been questioned and the investigation is ongoing.

• Someone attempted to make entry into TK Tire Dec. 3 by breaking out a glass window in the rear of the building. They also peeled the wooden fence from the post. They were not successful at getting inside.

• A woman on Russett Lane said her home was broken into Dec. 3 and she believes she knows who did it. She said they stole personal effects and food items, and at a separate time they stole the awning from the residence.

• Someone stole $30 in change, $40 in gift cards, an iPad and a winning lottery ticket from a woman’s vehicle overnight Dec. 3 on North Columbine Drive. She said she can't lock her truck so the passenger door is always unlocked.

• Someone stole mail from a woman’s mailbox and her package from HSN on Dec. 3. The box from HSN had earbuds in the box valuing $99. The woman believes she had bank statements and other personal envelopes in the mail.

• Someone stole a catalytic converter from one of the vans Dec. 4 at Springfield Assembly of God. A trailer had been stolen Nov. 29 and staff believe the converter was stolen at the same time.

• A man was reportedly writing down license plate numbers at Walmart on Dec. 4. Police stopped him and saw him throw a folded paper on the ground which had meth inside. The man said he was trying to locate his son who had been kidnapped and that’s why he was looking at license plates. He was arrested for possession of drugs, issued a summons and released.

• A woman reported Dec. 4 that her mail was scattered around her mailbox. She noticed that a package containing a "Beauty and the Beast'' movie had been ripped open and the DVD was missing. The movie belongs to a subscription company called "The Disney Movie Club" and it charged her $43.32 because the DVD was not returned in time.

• A man found 49 fraudulent withdrawals had been made between Nov. 20 and Dec. 1 from his PNC account.

• Police conducted a welfare check on an 11-year-old Dec. 5 after an anonymous citizen complaint. The mother advised that her son is home but spends most of the time with his sister in Cuyahoga Falls. The sister said this was not true. Police reported the living conditions in the home was filthy and cluttered and there was multiple food items spoiling in the kitchen and meat bones on the living room floor. There were eight cats running around and the litter box was overflowing. Flying insects were also noticed inside the residence. On the outside of the residence, there are several bags of garbage piling up around the back door. There were four adults living in the home. Officers are also familiar with the home due to numerous calls to the residence for overdose calls. The child appeared to be in a healthy with no outward appearances of malnutrition, illness, or injury. A referral has been made to children’s services.

Coventry Twp.

• Two men claimed they were assaulted Dec. 6 at the American Legion post. Officers investigated and found that the two men were the ones who had been assaulting people. They were charged with criminal trespass, assault and aggravated menacing. One man was also charged with damaging property.

• A 28-year-old woman tried to steal more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Acme on Dec. 9. She was caught and issued a summons for theft.

• A driver was found to have a suspended license during a Dec. 11 traffic stop.

Green

• Police issued a summons for possession for three men between the ages of 18 and 20 were were smoking marijuana in a car on Dec. 4.

• A driver was found not to have a license during a Dec. 4 traffic stop. There was also a smoking pipe in the car and the man was also charged with possession of paraphernalia. He was turned over to Massillon Police for a warrant.

• A 39-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence Dec. 5 after he flipped a coffee table and slapped his girlfriend in the face. He also choked her.

• Two holes were pierced into the window of a woman’s vehicle on Walnut Street overnight Dec. 5.

• A man reportedly went over to a neighbor’s on Dec. 7 and began destroying property. It was caught on camera. Police asked the man why and he said “for the hell of it.” He was charged with criminal damaging and released but he refused to return to his residence. He started to go back over to the neighbor’s and he was arrested. The man then reportedly used the cuffs to scratch the paint off the police cruiser. He was charged with vandalism and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

• A 36-year-old man reportedly punched an 18-year-old man in the jaw at the YMCA on Dec. 7.

• A man left his vehicle at Interior Precision, where he works, while he went out of town from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7. When he returned, he reported the catalytic converter was gone.

• Two men were having a conversation on Dec. 9 at RJ's Pub when one man said the Packers were losers. The other man thought he was being called a loser and assaulted the first man and then fled to his home. The man that threw the punch was arrested for assault and released with a summons.

• Video caught a man in black clothing with a helmet running from deputies through a fenced lot on Greensburg Road on Dec. 11. The man dropped a backpack with tools in it.

• During a Dec. 11 traffic stop, the driver was found to have a suspended license and the passenger had a warrant for assault. The vehicle was searched and police found drug abuse instruments and suspected drugs. The driver took ownership of the drugs and paraphernalia and was charged. The passenger was released after being notified of her warrant. The suspected drugs have been sent for testing and more charges may be forthcoming.

New Franklin

• A juvenile was arrested Nov. 30 for domestic violence by threats of force and released him to his parents after he threatened to kill them during an argument.

• Two juveniles got into a fight during gym on Dec. 2. One was later arrested for assault and released to his mother.

• A man was reportedly verbally abusing his wife’s son on Dec. 2. The son has a protection order against the man. The man was arrested for violation of a protection order and taken to jail.

• During a Dec. 3 traffic stop, the driver gave a false social security number and then drove off. During pursuit, the vehicle crashed. All three occupants proceeded to flee the scene on foot but a female followed orders and stopped. Two men continued to flee and one eventually surrendered. Officers followed the tracks in the snow but were unable to locate the driver, though, police did identify him. The male occupant was issued a summons for obstructing official business. A warrant was issued for the driver for obstructing official business and failure to comply with a lawful order.

• Police responded for an overdose on Dec. 4 and a man was taken to the hospital. Police saw several hypodermic needles, a bag full of a white powdery substance, tin caps with cotton balls, rubber strapping and various other drug abuse instruments in the room. The man was issued a summons for immunity.

• A man told police Dec. 6 that his ex-girlfriend has been using his business' card to make unauthorized purchases. He noticed that his bank account was in the negative and that when he spoke with Chase Bank, which advised him that his business credit card was being used to make purchases from Amazon. Orders had been sent to his ex’s house as far back as Aug. 26.

• During a Dec. 7 traffic stop, an officer reported an open container was seen in plain view. The driver was not intoxicated but was cited for having an open container.

• Someone stole a $6,000 watch from a man’s home on Florian Road on Dec. 7. The man said he thinks it went missing between Nov. 2 and Nov. 22.

• A man was arrested Dec. 12 for driving on a golf course and damaging a mailbox. He denied it at first until police told him about the video. He then admitted to it and was arrested.