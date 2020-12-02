Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• A former customer has reportedly been making harassing calls to Towpath Credit Union and leaving messages since March. According to the report, the woman had already been trespassed from the property. A warrant was filed for her arrest for telecommunications harassment.

• A 19-year-old man was charged Nov. 8 with obstructing official business when he gave his brother’s name and identifying information to officers.

• Someone entered a man’s vehicle on East Ingleside Drive in the early hours of the morning Nov. 10 and stole a hoodie and some change.

• A man in rehab told police on Nov. 11 that he lost his vehicle. He remembered having it at the Quality Inn in October but he couldn't remember where he left it. The man told police the drugs have made it hard to remember things.

• A resident’s camera caught video of someone trying to break into a vehicle on Mely Drive on Nov. 13. The car alarm went off and the person fled.

Green

• A couple’s East Turkeyfoot Road home was broken into during the day on Nov. 6. Antique jewelry was stolen and multiple firearms.

• A Knollwood Drive man reported his phone stolen on Nov. 6. He later located it by a lake nearby and did not know how it had gotten there.

• A 29-year-old woman kicked in a door while her acquaintance, the resident, was sleeping around midnight on Nov. 8. The woman then took his car keys and stole his vehicle. Warrants were issued for burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal damaging.

• Someone entered a woman's unoccupied home on East Turkeyfoot Lane via a broken window between Oct. 18 and Nov. 9 and stole a metal drum full of pennies and defecated in a non-functioning toilet.

• A man left his broken down vehicle on I-77 for over an hour on Nov. 9. When he returned, some of the windows had been smashed out and someone took his phone charger and stand.

• A man pulled into Briarwood Estates Nov. 10 on a motorcycle that did not have plates. Briarwood does not allow motorcycles on the property. The 33-year-old man was stopped by police and it was found had a felony warrant. When asked, he admitted there was a gun in a bag in the bike. He was cited for driving under suspension and the missing license plates. He also had previous felony convictions and he was also charged with having a weapon under disability.

• A man reportedly threatened to hurt his girlfriend on Nov. 10 and it was witnessed by another man. The girlfriend requested a protection order against the man, who already had a previous domestic violence conviction. He was arrested and taken to jail.

• Someone pulled off a board and entered a home that had been damaged by a fire between Nov. 8-10. They stole lego sets, a bike, video games and a gaming system and a rifle.

• A man reported that between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 someone cut a lock off a trailer on Moore Road and stole a toolbox.

• A man was found laying passed out on the road on Nov. 11. Green Fire Department responded and the man admitted he had been drinking and had been trying to walk to a gas station to buy a pop. The man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and released to his sober roommate.

Springfield Twp.

• A man who had reportedly assaulted his wife in Akron was located speeding in Springfield Township on Nov. 1 and police pulled over the vehicle. The man was brought into custody and issued citations through Springfield Township and then turned over to Akron Police Department for domestic assault charges.

• A vehicle crashed a car into a tree on Nov. 1 and the driver fled. The man was located two blocks away and he said he crashed it due to being unfamiliar with the location. An officer smelled alcohol on him and took him back to the scene of the accident. He said that he had just been at a bar in the Barberton area watching a football game with friends. He said he consumed multiple tall beers. He was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while impaired. He did not want to give a breath sample and he was further cited for driving under suspension, fleeing after an accident and failure to control.

• A man with a knife reportedly threatened people at Red Roof Inn on Nov. 2. Police located the man and the threatened people did not want to press charges.

• Someone slashed a man’s tire while he was at work on Nov. 2. There is no video evidence.

• A woman reported Nov. 2 that she sent $1,000 to someone she thought was selling her a house. They communicated via text messages until she sent the money and then communication stopped.

• Following an accident on Nov. 3, police were advised that the driver of one of the cars may be intoxicated. The woman's Jeep was attached to another vehicle and could not be pulled apart. The woman in the Jeep was trying to drive in reverse. An officer smelled alcohol on her and inside the vehicle. The woman admitted to hitting the car, but said she was not under the influence. Marijuana was found in her purse as well as 15 white pills in a cigarette wrapper. These pills were later identified as Carisoprodol. She was cited and released to her husband.

• During a traffic stop on Nov. 3, the driver refused to allow the officer to search the vehicle. The man was pulled out of the vehicle and was told a K-9 would be coming to sniff. While the officer talked with the man, he said it was okay to search the car and the officer found a bag of meth. The man was arrested for possession of drugs and issued a summons.

• A woman reported Nov. 3 that her gun was missing from her Klages Boulevard.

• A man was notified Nov. 4 that his boat had been recovered by police. He had dropped the boat off to be repaired on Oct. 1 and told police he did not know it had been used illegally. Besides being stripped, several items were also stolen from the boat.

• Someone cut through a fence and took a leaf blower from an unlocked storage container on Killian Road on Nov. 4.

• A man told police that a worker cut a tree down in a man’s front yard on Nov. 4. While the tree was being cut down, the man said he left to go to the store and was gone for 15 minutes. The man left his garage door open. Upon returning, the worker was no longer at the residence. Later that evening, the man noticed tools were missing. He reviewed his doorbell camera and noticed the worker looking around and then disappearing, heading toward the garage that was out of sight. The man then checked Facebook Marketplace and noticed his tools were for sale on there and was able to identify that it was the worker that had posted the items.

• A woman told police Nov. 4 that her boyfriend’s ex came to her house, broke a flowerpot and then smashed the bulb inside. The ex, however, told police that she was with her daughter who was giving birth during the time of the incident. The woman who filed the report was told to give police the video footage so it could be reviewed.

• A dump truck went missing from Traylor Ground Works overnight Nov. 4. The keys had been left under the seat in the cab. The vehicle was found on Nov. 8.

• Someone stole a deceased man’s handgun from a home on Lake Road on Nov. 5.

• A resident asked police on Nov. 7 how to get rid of a guest who had threatened him. Officers went out to speak with the guest who ran towards the woods when he saw officers arriving. The guest was located and asked for identification. He gave a false social security number which came back to a man from Columbus. The guest then refused to give his information and said that he is a private citizen and does not have to follow our rules and regulations. He was taken back to the department to be fingerprinted where he finally gave his information. He was issued a summons for obstructing official business and told not to return to the property.

Lakemore

• A 12-year-old and 13-year-old fought in a bathroom at Springfield High School on Nov. 5 while their friend filmed it on their cell phone. The girls were charged with disorderly conduct.

• Someone threw a brick through a woman’s car window Nov. 5 on Lakeside Road.

New Franklin

• An 18-year-old man told police Nov. 11 that his father was being aggressive and started an argument with him. He said his father then pushed him and punched him in the face and started to choke him. Police saw injuries on the boy’s face and neck. The father said that his son got in his face and spit on him so he pushed the son away. The father was then placed under arrest for domestic violence and taken to jail.