Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• A woman reported that her boyfriend had taken her car on Oct. 30. The boyfriend, however, said that he paid for the car. Police explained to the man that her name was on the registration so it was legally the girlfriend's. Police reportedly told the man there would be charges filed if he didn’t return it and he hung up on officers. A warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle was filed. The vehicle was returned the next day to the woman.

• A man set down his backpack leaf blower so he could use the restroom on Oct. 31 at Holy Cross Cemetery and when he returned, the blower was gone.

• A woman called officers Nov. 3 after her boyfriend reportedly punched her during an argument. The boyfriend had fled the scene before police arrived. The boyfriend has two previous convictions for domestic violence.

• Someone stole a woman’s vehicle Nov. 4 on Lake Vista Road.

• A Lake Vista Road woman’s Ford F-150 was been stolen from her home on Oct. 19 and then returned to her home on Nov. 4. She believes it had been involved in a high speed pursuit because it had a lot of damage.

Green

• A man was seen pulling on doors to closed businesses on Oct. 31. Police asked him for ID and what he was doing. The refused to give ID or any identifying information. He was arrested for obstructing official business and taken to jail to be identified.

• A man driving on I-77 on Nov. 1 told police that when he pulled next to another driver on the highway, a man in the passenger seat of the other vehicle pointed a gun at him and fired shots. The vehicle was hit three times but the man was not injured. The other driver was stopped and her two passengers were interviewed. One passenger denied everything, while the other admitted there had been a shooting. The driver also said there had been a shooting. The passenger who denied everything was identified as the shooter and arrested for felonious assault.

• A man on Mayfair Road noticed his dirt bike was missing from his shed on Nov. 2 and he told police he hadn’t seen it in about three weeks. He gave the description of it and police discovered it had been recovered at Briarwood Estates on Oct. 26 and towed for safe keeping.

•Someone stole sunglasses from an unlocked vehicle parked at a residence on Main St. overnight Nov. 3.

• A woman finished her shift at Brew Yard on Nov. 3 and came out to find her car had been rifled through and gas had been siphoned. It is possible the suspect was caught on camera.

• A tenant stole a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer from Redwood Apartments on Nov. 3. The tenant would not answer the phone so warrants have been issued.

• Someone stole a woman’s fall decorations overnight Nov. 5 on La Burnum Drive.

• Two men got into a road rage incident Nov. 5 and both men told police it was the other’s fault. They also both said that the other man pointed a gun at them. They also also said that they pointed their cell phones at each other. A police search did not reveal handguns in either car and the men were told to be more courteous on the road.

New Franklin

• Police reported that a driver smelled of alcohol during an Oct. 26 traffic stop. When asked, the driver stated he had five beers. He failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for OVI. He blew a 0.246 and was released with a citation to a sober party.

• During a traffic stop on Oct. 29, the driver had a suspended license and admitted that there was marijuana under the driver seat and a glass pipe in the center console. The driver was then placed under arrest for driving under suspension and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was then released on a traffic citation/criminal summons.

• During a traffic stop on Oct. 30, an officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a tall twisted tea alcoholic beverage opened in the center cup holder. It was discovered that the driver had a suspended license and the vehicle was searched. The officer located a vape pen with a THC cartridge, one empty THC cartridge and one dollar bill with marijuana in a purse. The woman was arrested and released with a summons.

• Police received a report of a possible drunk driver hitting mailboxes on Oct. 30. The driver was located and pulled over. He failed field sobriety tests and was then placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The driver did not want to submit to chemical testing and was then released to his attorney with citations.

• A vehicle was pulled over for expired registration on Oct. 31 and the driver had a felony warrant and was arrested. A passenger had a glass pipe and methamphetamine and he was also arrested and taken to jail.

• Parents reported Oct. 31 that their son has been rubbing his private areas against his younger sister for sexual gratification. Both parties stated that their clothes were always on and that he never touched her with his hands on her private area. The girl had spoken to her mom that afternoon complaining of her vagina hurting/burning. The boy was placed under arrest and then taken to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. A case file has also been opened up with the Children's Services Board.

• A vehicle was parked on a walkway on Nov. 1 and it was blocking the entry to a business. The driver, who had a suspended license, stated the vehicle was stuck in drive and he drove it over the parking barriers onto the walkway hoping that it would force the listed vehicle into reverse. The man also had a misdemeanor warrant and he was taken to jail.

• A child was being evaluated at Akron Children's Hospital for an incident that occurred Nov. 3 where she had made threats to harm herself. The girl had also reported that her father had earlier today hit her several times and kicked her with steel-toed boots. A social worker stated that on July 6 there was another reported incident where the girl was in the hospital and abuse was suspected. The social worker interviewed the father who stated that a physical altercation took place between himself and the girl over a knife and that after the altercation was over, he admitted to her that he just blacked out and started hitting the girl. The girl has been taken out of her parents' custody while an investigation occurs.

• An unknown person gained access to a woman's email account and Walmart account on Nov. 7. The person attempted to order a laptop, gaming equipment, headphones and a television totaling $1,062.73. The person scheduled to receive the items via grocery pick-up at a Walmart in Zanesville. The orders were canceled.

• A vehicle was stopped for speeding on Nov. 8 and the driver was asked to do field sobriety tests. The driver failed and was placed under arrest for OVI. He blew a 0.187 and was placed under a driving suspension and released to a sober party.

Lakemore

• A 13-year-old girl was charged with assault after attacking another 13-year-old girl from behind on Oct. 22 at Springfield High School.

• A man in his 60s was cited for having an open container on Oct. 24 after being pulled over for going outside his lane. He was issued a citation and released.

• A man went onto a property that had no trespassing signs posted around 5 a.m. Oct. 28. The 41-year-old man had a flashlight and two-way radio with him. He was arrested for criminal trespass and issued a summons.

• A 14-year-old girl was charged with assault for punching a 15-year-old girl in the face on Nov. 2 at Springfield High School. A 14-year-old boy was also charged with punching a 15-year-old boy.

Springfield Township

• Someone went onto a man’s front porch on Mohawk Trail on Oct. 25 and stole a girl's bicycle.

• Someone threw a decorative patio stone into the front door of a home on Rhoadesdale Avenue on Oct. 25, damaging the glass door but not enough so the home could be accessed. The owner believes they know who did it.

• A semi-truck's window was reported to have been broken out on Oct. 26 on Canton Road. The owner stated he parked the truck in the parking lot on Oct. 23. Three days later, he returned and the window was broken and his truck had been rifled through.

• A woman asked a man to leave her home several times during an argument on Oct. 27. When he did leave, he reportedly smashed her car window with a brick. A warrant was issued for his arrest for criminal damaging.

• Someone made unauthorized purchases on a victim’s bank cards totaling $1638.30 on Oct. 27. All purchases were made out of state.

• A police officer, who was blocking traffic due to a power line being down, pulled over woman drove past on Oct. 27. The officer reported the woman's speech was slurred and her eyes were red and glassy. When asked, the woman said she had a cocktail to drink and, when asked for her license, handed the officer her debit card. She was unable to safely perform field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. She was cited and released to a sober adult.

• Someone broke into a work van in the parking lot on Massillon Road on Oct. 28 and stole nail guns and change.

• A woman told police Oct. 28 that she a car to a man and that man took her license plates without permission. The plates were not on the car she sold him when they were taken. The man’s son confirmed he had the plates. They have been entered as stolen.

• Officers received a call Oct. 28 about a man with a bomb strapped to himself and threatening to execute the first cop he sees. The alert came from Akron Police. Officers were able to locate the man at Red Roof Inn and they went to watch the room to make sure the suspect did not leave the motel. While watching the room, the man saw an officer and then barricaded himself in the room. He called 9-1-1 and said he was going to shoot the first person through the door so officers took cover and activated the Metro SWAT unit. The man called 9-1-1 again and stated he had a knife to his neck and was going to livestream it so that family and friends could see him kill himself. Metro SWAT arrived and took over command of the scene. Negotiations lasted for more than an hour with no success and the SWAT team then broke a window and threw in gas. The man reportedly became irate and started screaming, telling officers to come in the room so he could kill them. He was given commands to come out with his hands in the air and he complied after several commands to do so and was taken into custody. Officers were able to go in the room and they found the room vandalized with the toilet ripped out of the floor, causing flooding. A firearm with ammunition was also found in the room and taken for evidence. The man was transported to Akron City Hospital. Warrants were issued for his arrest.

• A woman who just got a protection order protecting her and her children from her partner on Oct. 29, requested officers to stand by as she returned home. Once on scene, the woman stated she had a feeling the man had killed himself. An officer located the man inside of the residence alive and he had a gun. The man was advised of the protection order and the firearm was seized and entered into property for the Summit County Sheriff's Office to take possession of. He collected his belongings and went to stay at a family member’s residence.

• A woman reported Oct. 29 that she received a letter in the mail that she had filed for unemployment. She works full time and did not apply.

• Someone stole a man’s 2000 Kawasaki dirt bike from his garage on McElwain Road overnight Oct. 30.

• A man reported on Oct. 30 that had been waiting on two packages from Amazon since September. Amazon said it was delivered and must’ve been stolen from his residence on McElwain Road.

• A vehicle was stopped for a turn signal violation after leaving a high-drug area on Oct. 30. The driver did not give consent to search the vehicle so officers had the K-9 unit do an open air sniff. The K-9 alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle. A search turned up drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia as well as white powder. The powder was sent for testing and one person was issued summons for the drug related items.

• A man crashed his car into a tree and was stuck inside his vehicle on Oct. 30. He managed to get out of the vehicle as police arrived and took off into the woods on foot. An officer pursued and gave commands, but the man reportedly did not comply. The officer deployed his Taser but it malfunctioned and did not connect. The officer caught the man and a fight reportedly ensued. The officer got the man handcuffed and he was arrested and issued a summons. He also had active warrants for his arrest and was turned over to Summit County Sheriff's Office.

• A woman pumped gas at Speedway but forgot to take her card out of the pump on Oct. 30. When she returned, it had been stolen.

• An officer pulled behind a vehicle with a dealer tag on Oct. 31 and saw the driver reaching around in the vehicle. The driver then pulled into a driveway. The officer asked the homeowner if they knew the driver and the homeowner said no. The driver stated he stopped at the residence to ask for directions. The driver was operating under a license suspension and the vehicle had never been registered through the BMV and it had fictitious plates. During inventory, an officer found meth in a piggy bank between the driver's seat and driver's door and the driver was placed under arrest for possession of drugs and was booked into Summit County Jail.