Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

New Franklin

• During an Oct. 24 traffic stop for a light being out, police report the driver smelled of alcohol, but did not want to do field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest for OVI and brought him back to the police station where he gave a chemical sample for testing. He was released to a sober party with a citation.

• A man stole an Amazon package from a home on Oct. 25 but he was caught on video. The man can be seen pulling a mask over his face after he gets out of his vehicle, taking the package and driving off. He was identified and warrants have been issued for theft and criminal trespass.

• During a traffic stop on Oct. 25, police reported the driver was acting sluggishly but the officer did not detect the scent of alcohol on him. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. He would not submit to a urine test. He was released with a summons. Officers towed the vehicle and found powder in it which has been sent for testing.

Coventry Township

• A man reported Oct. 26 that his adult son was at his home when he was not supposed to be there. The man’s wife produced video evidence. The son, who had a protection order taken out against him from his father, had taken a firearm from the home. The son was located and charged with violation of a protection order and taken to jail.

• A man drove through a red light Oct. 27 and was pulled over. He had marijuana in his car and was arrested on possession.

• Someone stole a saw from Harps Hair on Oct. 27. It is believed to be a skinny young white man who was accompanied by a girl with pink hair who went into the salon.

Green

• Someone stole a $75 QVC ring from a woman’s mailbox Oct. 24 on Stony Creek Drive.

• Police reported a 25-year-old woman could not maintain her lane while driving Oct. 24 and was pulled over. Marijuana was found and she was charged with DUI and possession of drugs.

• Someone stole three Joe Biden political signs from a Greenwood Drive yard on Oct. 25.

• A woman who had just gotten married, and admitted that she was still "pretty drunk," checked out of her room at Fairfield Inn Suites on Oct. 26 and forgot her wedding ring. The staff said they did not find it.

• Police found a meth pipe in a vehicle following an Oct. 26 accident on Jarvis Road. The driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a summons.

• Someone stole a hydraulic saw out of a truck at Holiday Inn Express on Oct. 27.

• Someone pretending to be a man’s boss had a man steal $5,183 in gift cards from him on Oct. 26. The man received an email from his “boss” after a Zoom meeting that requested the gift cards. The man did this and emailed back the necessary information. The next day he got another request and the man called his boss to check in. That’s when he became aware he was being scammed.

• A woman reported Oct. 27 that someone used her information with Ohio’s Department of Jobs and Family Services to obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

• Someone went into vehicles and stole sunglasses Oct. 28 on Bear Hollow Road.

• The owner of Kovatch Castings reported on Oct. 28 they were waiting on a payment of $37,809 since August. It was then discovered that someone had stolen the check and deposited into a different account.

• Someone stole a woman’s 4-wheeler from her garage Oct. 29 on Myersville Road.

Springfield Township

• It was reported on Oct. 18 that a woman’s boyfriend had punched her in the face and left the scene in a dark colored SUV. The couple had been drinking with a friend and having a bonfire when an argument started about farm animals. After the friend left, the boyfriend reportedly punched her in the face multiple times, bit her in the hand and was bending her in half. The man also threw her new cell phone in the bonfire. Once he left, she went inside and yelled for her daughter to call the police. A warrant was issued for the boyfriend’s arrest for domestic violence and criminal damaging. They found him later that morning, arrested him and took him to jail.

• A man was seen operating a 2008 Ford Escape with heavy front end damage on Oct. 18. The man admitted he drove from Eldorado's Pizza and Sports Bar and said he had a tire blow out. He later admitted that he had hit a fence on Albrecht Avenue, causing his vehicle damage. He said he had a large beer at Eldorado's Pizza and two to three beers at his residence earlier. It was determined that the man failed to control his vehicle on Albrecht Avenue and struck a fence.

• Someone broke into a semi truck on Massillon Road and stole a TV, a DVD player and a comforter between Oct. 17-19.

• A wife arrived at her Harts Landing Drive home on Oct. 20 and noticed that the brake lights of their parked vehicle were on. She then honked her horn and she saw a person's head pop up that hat a dark winter hat on. She then backed her car up and waited for her husband. When he got home, he cleared the truck to make sure no one was in there. Officers looked inside the truck and found that the column was peeled. A K-9 unit tracked the scent to Beach Drive where a man was standing by the street. When the man saw police, he ran inside the house and then out the back door. He was tracked by K-9 again. Then, the homeowner called and said the man had returned to the home. The man was interviewed on scene, but due to lack of evidence and wife not able to identify the person in the truck, no charges were filed.

• Mash Oil received an alert from its security system that the garage had picked up motion on Oct. 20. When the owner arrived, the garage door had been hit by an unknown vehicle and severely damaged. A tool chests had been rifled through and four screwdrivers were missing. A bottom window on the garage had been kicked in too.

• A woman’s husband reportedly got upset with her over a Facebook post and a party invitation on Oct. 20 and began choking her and pulling her hair. The woman stated that the husband then threw her to the floor and poked her in the head. The woman did have multiple scratch marks on the back of her neck. The husband denied touching her. He was arrested and taken to jail.

• Someone stole $20 from a vehicle on Archmere Drive on Oct. 21. Another resident on that road also reported a theft from a vehicle.

• A father and his wife were drinking on Oct. 22 when their 19-year-old daughter reportedly came out and started yelling at them. The father stated that he was "not sure what happened after that but things escalated quickly.” The father stated that his daughter punched him in the eye and then he shoved her to the ground. Other officers on scene spoke with the wife and daughter who said the father was aggravated and yelling at his children. They said the farhter followed his daughter into her room and punched her with a closed fist in the head, then hit the mother with an open hand to the head. The daughter had a cut on her cheek and the mother stated that her ear was still ringing while she was speaking with officers. The father was arrested for domestic violence charges and booked into Summit County Jail.

• Someone took a speaker and a credit card from a vehicle and used the card to charge $267 worth of purchases Oct. 22 on East Waterloo Road.

• Someone broke into a business on Delaware Avenue on Oct. 22 and stole tools.

• A woman, who was in the hospital, reported on Oct. 23 that someone took her debit card from her home and stole $3,000.

• A man attempted to buy lottery tickets and cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 on Oct. 23. The man then waited a few hours before trying again at the same location and police were called. A warrant was issued for counterfeiting and theft.

• Several items including an ATV and various power tools were stolen from a maintenance garage on church property overnight Oct. 23 on Canton Road.

• Someone stole a man’s wallet from his vehicle on Massillon Road on Oct. 23.

• A man’s vehicle was stolen from Red Roof Inn on Oct. 23. He attempted to report the theft earlier but did not have the proper paperwork. The man knows the person who stole the vehicle because they had just met in Akron. The vehicle was located and the man said the vehicle had contained nearly $20,000 worth of electronics and cell phones.

• Police received a tip on Oct. 24 that a wanted man was hiding in a basement. He was wanted for questioning in a string of breaking and entering, and having active warrants. A first search did not locate him, but on a second search, officers found a pile of clothing laying next to a dresser. An officer kicked the pile of clothing and found the man. When he stood up, a needle fell to the floor. He was transported to the Springfield Police Department for an interview where he was then issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments and a failure to appear on his warrant. He was then turned over to the Portage County Sheriff's Department for his felony warrant.

• Someone damaged several vehicles, stole car batteries and defecated in the parking lot Oct. 24 at Akron Coach. The person also left blood on several of the cars. DNA was collected and sent off for testing.

Lakemore

• Someone removed the radio from a vehicle parked in a lot at Pit Stop on Oct. 15.

• A friend reportedly arrived at a woman’s house on Oct. 17 and punched her in the face. The 18-year-old friend was arrested and issued a summons.

• On Oct. 17, a 17-year-old boy was found to be stealing items from unlocked vehicles. Police found a crime book and a man’s credit card, a Google Chromebook, sunglasses, change in coins, cables and cords, two pocket knives, a stun gun, cigarettes, a vape cartridge, tools and more stolen goods. They also found bandanas, ski masks and marijuana. The juvenile was charged with carrying concealed weapons, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, juvenile cigarette violations, possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property, and theft. Several of the charges were felonies.

• During an Oct. 18 traffic stop for a loud exhaust, a woman was found to have meth in the vehicle. She was issued a summons.

• On Oct. 18, officers reported seeing a vehicle that was driving down Russell Avenue, stop in the middle of the road and turn all its lights off. The driver was found to have syringes and a meth pipe in his pocket. The driver was arrested and released with a summons.

• A man in his 40s reported on Oct. 19 that he was stabbed by a 17-year-old girl.

• A man was sleeping in the park on Oct. 20 after being warned not to. He was arrested for criminal trespassing, littering and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Summit County Jail on 10 warrants and his new charges.

• A 15-year-old boy reportedly struck a 16-year-old boy in the face with an open hand in retaliation for a previous incident on Oct. 20 at Springfield High School. The 15-year-old was released to his parent.

• A 13-year-old boy threatened physical harm to another student and then to a reporting officer when confronted Oct. 20 at Springfield High School. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct before being released to a parent.

• A man told police Oct. 20 that he saw a woman who he recognized as being his cousin’s ex outside of their home. She moved away from his truck and the man saw that air was coming out of the passenger side tire. The woman got into a black SUV and sped away. The man went out to check his vehicle and the same woman drove past and shouted "Gang Gang" out the window before speeding off. The black SUV was pulled over in the early hours of the following day and the woman was questioned about the incident. The driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of financial responsibility and having an open container.

• A 15-year-old student became agitated then verbally defiant and aggressive with an officer on Oct. 22 after he confronted him about the dress code in the school cafeteria. He was told to go to the office. The student reportedly became more verbal and said "get off me, you can't touch me.” He was released to his parents.

• A 12-year-old girl reportedly assaulted a 13-year-old girl on Oct. 23 at Springfield High School by pulling her hair and slinging her into some lockers. It was caught on camera. The younger girl was charged with assault and released to her parent.