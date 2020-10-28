Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Springfield Twp.

• A woman was sitting in her vehicle on Sept. 27 when another woman reportedly arrived and tapped on her window a few times to try and get her attention. When the first woman did not respond, the second woman grabbed a stroller from the lawn and smashed the driver's side window. The second woman admitted this to police and was issued a summons for criminal damaging and released.

• An officer saw two men passed out in a vehicle Sept. 27 at Walmart. According to reports, it took a lot of knocking for the officer to awaken the first man who was detained for having warrants. The second man eventually woke up and he also had warrants. He also had needles in his pocket. Powder was found in the center console and was sent for testing. The first man was turned over to Copley Police and the second was issued a summons for possession of drug abuse instruments.

• A man told police that while he was at Home Depot on Sept. 27, someone stole $2,000 worth of fishing rods and fishing gear from his truck.

• A Old Home Road man told officers that he had been in his bedroom on Sept. 27 when he heard someone kick his front door in and his girlfriend scream his name. The man jumped out of his bedroom window and ran to the neighbor’s home to call police. The girlfriend told police that three to six people kicked in the front door of the residence and held guns to her head. They then began to ransack the house looking for something. She claims one man asked her who was in the bedroom and then shot multiple shots into the bedroom door. The subjects then fled from the residence and were gone before officers arrived. The girlfriend was able to provide video footage to police and they found five people had entered the residence with guns. The man was asked to sign a consent to search form for detectives to further investigate his residence for other evidence. He declined to sign it and requested to leave the police station. However, he did not sign a stop investigation form.

• A family was having a birthday party Sept. 27 and discovered that $200 and a Kimber .380 caliber handgun went missing from the bedroom. The owner suspected his juvenile nephew and told the parents, who confronted their son. The nephew became upset and ran away from the home. The parents searched their house and located the cash and firearm. The cash was found in the suspect's bedroom and the firearm was found in the drop ceiling of an office. The parents filed a runaway report with Mogadore Police Department. On Oct. 2, the juvenile was picked up from Akron Children's Hospital after five days in the psychiatric unit. He was charged with theft for the firearm and transported to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

• Officers received a call Sept. 28 that a man was assaulting a woman while driving a vehicle. Officers caught up to the vehicle at the Giant Eagle on East Waterloo Road and the woman said the man did not hit her. The woman had warrants and, when she was patted down, officers found marijuana wrapped up in paper in her bra. In her bag, there were methamphetamine pipes. She was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The woman was turned over to the Portage County Sheriff's Office. The man had hypodermic needles on him. The man was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

• A man told police Sept. 28 his storage unit had been broken into sometime in the previous few days and more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen.

• A man told police Sept. 28 that he applied for a loan online through Cash Advance USA for $981.42. He received it and then he said someone asked for all personal information. Then, that person advised him to put all the money into CashApp. Once the victim put the money into CashApp, ity was withdrawn.

• An officer reportedly saw a vehicle he knew on Sept. 30 and ran the registration. It came back to a man with multiple warrants. According to reports, the officer pulled up beside the vehicle to see if it was the right driver. The driver put his brakes on and instead got behind the officer. The officer pulled over in an attempt to get behind the driver again and the driver turned down a different road and the officer turned his light's on and pulled over the vehicle. The driver stopped and opened his door to ask why he was being stopped and the officer told the man to get back in the car. The man did and left the scene. The officer followed and reported the driver went through a red light and started speeding. The officer terminated pursuit because of the high speed and danger to other motorists. Warrants were issued for the driver.

• Two 16-year-olds assaulted a 13-year-old in the bathroom Oct. 1 at Springfield High School. They have been referred to juvenile court.

• An officer stopped a driver Oct. 1 who had a suspended license and had warrants. When asked, the driver admitted to just smoking marijuana and that there was some left. During a search, an officer also found a crystal substance and the driver said “it is what it is.” The substance tested positive for meth. The driver was issued a citation for driving under suspension and was issued a summons for possession of drugs.

• Someone broke into the construction site of Soak City car wash around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 2 and stole tools from a trailer.

• Police were called to Red Roof Inn Oct. 2 after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted. She told police that she had gone in to clean a room when a man entered and forced her to have sex. As the man finished, someone else came into the room and witnessed this and confronted the man who fled the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and a sexual assault kit was taken for evidence. The man was described as a bald black man with facial hair, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds and wearing blue jeans and a dark gray jacket.

• Around 1 a.m. Oct. 3, someone stole a woman’s vehicle from her residence on Rhoadesdale Avenue. She told police that she had a car seat and Christmas presents in the car.

• The owner of Quick Clean Car Wash told police on Oct. 3 they saw two men in an SUV drilling into the coin machine before driving off. Officers conducted a stop and detained three people from the car reportedly. They admitted to drilling into the machine before driving off. All three were charged with tampering with a coin machine, criminal damaging and possessing criminal tools.

• A witness told police Oct. 3 that a man took a license plate off a vehicle at a church and place it on a black Jeep Cherokee. The witness took pictures and showed it to police. Later, police saw the vehicle parked at a residence with the stolen license plate. They also saw the man from the photos inside wearing the same clothing he had been wearing during the crime. He was taken into custody.

Lakemore

• Someone stole gaming stations and accessories from a residence on Fourth Street overnight Sept. 28.

• Between Sept. 15 and Sept. 28, someone broke into Bethel Seventh Day Adventist’s shed and stole lawn care equipment.

• Someone stole a license plate from the JoAnne Fabrics parking lot on Sept. 28.

• A woman with a protection order against her ex told police Oct. 1 that he had been trying to get in touch with her through her friends. A warrant was issued for him for violation of a protection order.

• A witness reported Oct. 14 that a woman got out of her car on Canton Road and she was unable to stand. An officer saw the woman driving and unable to maintain her lane and she was pulled over. She was arrested for OVI and possession of marijuana.

Coventry Twp.

• A license plate was stolen Oct. 7 from Akron Auto Auction.

• Someone stole a GPS and some change from a vehicle on Pine Top Court overnight Oct. 8.

• A gray pickup truck was stolen Oct. 15 while it was running and parked in front of Circle K.

Green

• Someone stole a Joe Biden sign from a woman’s yard overnight Oct. 1.

• Someone broke into a man’s business on Massillon Road between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5 and stole tools, cash and a vehicle.

• Someone broke into more than 20 storage units Oct. 5 at Vista Storage Green..

• A dirt bike was stolen from a Mayfair Road residence overnight Oct. 6.

• Someone stole a girl’s mountain bike overnight Oct. 6 on Sawgrass Drive.

• There was a report Oct. 7 of an unconscious man in the grass near parking lot at Lowe's who had been sniffing air duster cans. The officer woke the man up and he would not admit to using the cans for drugs despite being found with one near his face while he was unconscious and another two in the grass beside him. The man was arrested for abuse of harmful intoxicants and taken in on other warrants.

• Two men reportedly cut each other off while driving on Oct. 7 and one of the men, who was in a black truck, followed the other man to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. An officer witnessed the man in the black truck opened the other man’s door and kicked him in the thigh. The man from the black truck was arrested for assault and released with a summons.

• A woman called police Oct. 7 after saying a man, who was cutting through her back yard, yelled at her. Police caught up with the man who had warrants for theft and drugs.

• A man reportedly threatened a bus driver Oct. 7 while standing outside his doctor’s office. The man said he had a gun and the bus driver drove away and the doctor’s office would not let the man inside. Police arrived and the man admitted to having a gun, which was found loaded in his duffel bag. He did not have a conceal/carry permit and was issued a summons.

• An East Turkeyfoot Lake Road man’s homemade trailer was stolen overnight Oct. 8.

• A man reportedly assaulted his brother Oct. 8 and fled the scene. Police stopped him and found a loaded rifle in his vehicle and an open can of Four-Loko alcohol. The man did not want to do a field sobriety test, but did blow for a breath test and it registered a .016. He was cited for operating under the influence, having an open container and improperly handling a firearm.

New Franklin

• During a traffic stop Oct. 4, officers found the vehicle to have expired plates. An officer reported a strong odor of marijuana and a baggie was found in the driver’s tube sock.

• During a traffic stop Oct. 5, the driver was found to be under a suspended license. She was placed under arrest and a glass meth pipe in her purse. She was charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for no license plate illumination and a loud muffler. She was then released with a summons.

• A juvenile had missed more than 100 hours of unexcused absences this school year, making the child a chronic truant. The father failed to make the juvenile attend and was warned that he needed to do online schooling several times. The juvenile was placed under arrest for truancy and his father was charged with “failure to send” and they will be receiving a further court date by mail.

• A woman reported Oct. 7 that she has footage of her neighbor riding his motorcycle along the property line and then kicking her property line marker. The neighbor stated he was riding his motorcycle along the property line when his motorcycle got caught on the marker and he had to kick it off. The woman stated that she would like the property replaced. The man refused to replace the property that was damaged. The man was arrested and released with summons for criminal mischief.

• A mother reportedly put her hands around her adult daughter’s neck Oct. 8 and pushed her against the wall and pulled her hair. She was arrested and taken to jail.

• A homeowner hired a man and woman to help clean his house between Aug. 1 and Oct. 7. They were allowed to be there unattended. At the end, the homeowner found that two containers had been pried open and were empty. These containers had held about $1,000 worth of coins.

• A woman told police that she was asleep Oct. 10 when her boyfriend awoke her yelling and cursing. He had been drinking and watching a sports game. He grabbed her around the neck and tried choking her and held her wrist then forced her to the ground. The woman’s daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend both said they were trying to get through the locked bedroom door to help her mother. The man then opened the door and the woman’s boyfriend and the daughter's boyfriend started to fight. When asked by police, the woman’s boyfriend said that he was in bed when the woman started arguing with him and then the daughter’s boyfriend came into the room and began assaulting him. The woman’s boyfriend was placed under arrest for domestic violence.

• A woman told police that her daughter had been bitten Oct. 10 by a neighborhood dog named Moose. The woman said the dog has had violent issues in the past with other people. She also stated that there were multiple dogs located at the residence. The dog's owner said she was not sure what dog actually attacked the daughter. The information has been sent to Summit County Health Department.

• A woman had her flat screen television and a wooden dresser stolen from the community storage area from a group home on Messner Road on Oct. 11.

• A man told police on Oct. 15 that he bought something on Facebook Marketplace for $85 with a check. The seller then said he no longer had the item and both parties agreed the seller would just shred the check. About a month later, the seller cashed the check.

• Someone went into an unlocked van and stole power tools from a home on Donner Drive overnight Oct. 15. Also that night on that same street, a woman had left her car unlocked and it had been gone through. The suspect left behind a pair of white gloves.

• Someone stole a man’s vehicle on Donner Drive overnight Oct. 16. He had left it unlocked with the keys in the vehicle. The vehicle was found by Akron Police.

Uniontown

• A man told police he sent $820 via Venmo to the seller on Facebook for the purchase of fishing reels at the end of September. The seller provided a bogus tracking number. The man waited and still has never received the reels and is out of contact with the seller.

• A 24-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence Oct. 1 after officers received a call for a combative drunk person inside a residence. Officers at first could not determine how the fight started. Hours later, they were called back and the woman was arrested and taken to jail.

• An officer noticed a dog running in the roadway Oct. 5 and attempted to stop the dog with the owner’s help. The dog bit two people. The owner received a summons.

• Between October 5 and October 6, Someone removed three trailers from Bedrock Construction between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. The trailers had tools and products loaded on them.

Hartville

• A McDonald’s manager called police Sept. 29 about a woman who had entered the bathroom area while it was closed off and she appeared intoxicated. An officer found the woman sitting on the sidewalk and she had a box of chardonnay wine with her. The woman said she bought the wine at a nearby store and had a water bottle also full of wine. An officer said she smelled of alcohol and she had slurred speech. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and having an open container in a public place. Officers took her box of wine away and the woman reportedly asked if she could have the wine back, and they said no. She then asked if she could have a moment alone with the wine box. She was turned over to a sober adult.

• A woman said that she thought someone was entering her home while she was about to get in the bath on Sept. 29. She texted her neighbors and asked them to check. The woman believed the intruder to be her ex because he had been texting her asking about her location. She said the ex had been harassing her since their breakup a few months ago but she was scared of confronting him about it because of his anger issues when he drinks. The neighbors went to the front and said they saw someone inside who had left out the back door quickly. The neighbor followed and held the person at gunpoint but the man fled. K-9 units searched for the intruder and followed a scent but could not find them. A vehicle belonging to the ex was found in a nearby church parking lot. It was towed. The 30-year-old ex was interviewed and he admitted that he was the intruder. He admitted to taking apart the window and entering the home until he saw two people standing out front watching him. He said he ran away because he didn’t want to get caught or shot. He ran through yards until he got to a Sheetz where his mom was waiting. He was charged with burglary and taken to jail.

• A woman was arrested for domestic violence against her boyfriend on Oct. 17 after the boyfriend arrived at the police station with their two-year-old daughter in her pajamas and he was in shorts while it was 39 degrees. The man told police he found his girlfriend drunk and live-streaming half-naked videos. He unplugged it and she reportedly started to punch him. While the man was in the station, the woman called into dispatch that she had been assaulted by him. Another officer went to go talk to her. The boyfriend said he had crawled over to pick up their daughter because he thought it would stop her. Then she picked up a knife and started cutting herself and telling their daughter that she was going to kill herself. The boyfriend also said she tried to push him down the stairs. The woman said they had been arguing about her phone and that her boyfriend had hit her in the head and she was dizzy. She also said she was trying to get in her car and leave but the boyfriend would not give her the keys. Police did not find any marks on her head and they recorded that she appeared intoxicated. They found a swollen lump on the boyfriend’s head. The woman was placed under arrest and she was checked out by the ambulance because she said her head hurt. Then she made suicidal statements and was taken to the hospital. After she was cleared, she was taken to jail.