Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

GREEN

• The Cleveland Police Department recently found a vehicle at Hopkins International Airport that had been reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in June.

• A woman told police on Sept. 17 that her nephew threatened to beat her with a brick. The nephew admitted that he said he would throw a brick of money at her face. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken to jail.

• An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 17 for a husband for domestic violence after the wife reported that he had been charging at her and making motions as if he would elbow her in the face.

• A man reported Sept. 17 that his wife took his phone and $40 from his vehicle while he was in jail. The wife said she did not have it but would look for it. The man was advised that the wife cannot be charged with theft because they are married and it is considered shared property.

• A vehicle was stopped Sept. 18 because the owner did not have a valid license. A search of the vehicle found two loaded handguns, narcotics and drug equipment. The driver was taken to jail.

• Overnight Sept. 18 on Steese Road, someone stole three political signs from a yard. Two signs were in support of Joe Biden and the other said “Trump sucks."

• A man reported on Sept. 18 that someone made an unauthorized transfer of $1,500 from his account.

• An employee at Circle K reported that a customer threatened to “kick her ass in the parking lot” on Sept. 19 after her payment was declined. The customer drove away and police took a statement and reviewed footage to try to identify the woman.

• A 32-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence Sept. 19 after choking his girlfriend in their room of the Super 8 Motel. The man then left and the woman called the police. The man said he did not touch her and it was just a verbal argument. Police observed red marks on the woman’s neck and injuries to her face. The man also has a previous conviction for domestic violence.

• After a car accident on Sept. 22, an officer noticed the driver, a 44-year-old woman, appeared to be intoxicated and smelled like alcohol. The driver could not complete field sobriety tests and was checked out by Green Fire Department. The driver was arrested for OVI and the vehicle was searched. Two empty bottles of Patron tequila were found along with a marijuana pipe. Open container and possession of drug paraphernalia charges were added. The 44-year-old female driver was released with a summons.

• Someone broke into an unoccupied home on Bonna Drive Sept. 22 and stole tools and equipment.

• Overnight Sept. 23, someone stole a Regency Auto Sales minivan after entering the business.

• A 32-year-old woman was arrested Sept. 24 for possession of drug paraphernalia and growing marijuana in her home. An officer came to the home and asked the woman's middle school son if he could come in to help his parents fill out homeschool paperwork. The son reportedly let the officer in and a marijuana plant was being grown behind the door. The mother then came around the corner and told the officer to leave. The officer arrested the woman and issued a summons. Children’s Services was also notified.

• A man reported that he received a text message Sept. 24 from an unknown number that said his friend, Chloe, was being watched.

• During a traffic stop Sept. 25, police found marijuana and paraphernalia on a passenger who was issued summons for the charges and released.

• A 20-year-old man was arrested Sept. 25 for theft between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. The total came to more than $8,000 so it became a felony.

• A woman told police Sept. 25 that she received a letter in the mail about her unemployment, but she had never been laid off.

• Someone stole a man’s “Trump” and “Back the Blue” signs overnight Sept. 25 on April Drive.

• A man reported Sept. 25 that while at Fifth Third Bank, another man in a black SUV with long hair started yelling at him and threatening to fight him before leaving the scene.

• Someone took a man’s four-wheeler joyriding Sept. 26 and got it stuck in the mud on a Raber Road property.

• Someone broke into a man’s car and popped the ignition device and tampered with the vehicle overnight Sept. 27. The man reported that nothing was missing.

• During a traffic stop Sept. 30, the 22-year-old driver was found to have a suspended license. A search of the car produced marijuana, ammunition, and a handgun. The man said he used to have a CCW license but it was suspended and he thought the gun was in the trunk. He was charged with concealing and carrying a weapon, driving under suspension, possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms.

NEW FRANKLIN

• Police responded to a domestic dispute Sept. 14 and found a man bleeding from the mouth. He did not want to talk with police. The woman on scene was crying and had blood on her head and scratches on her neck. She told officers that the man lost his temper after an argument with his daughter and started breaking items in the home. Then he grabbed the woman around her neck and head butted her in the face. The woman was taken to the hospital and the man was arrested for domestic violence. Officers found a wrapper with residue in the man’s pocket and he admitted to using drugs earlier. He was also taken to the hospital and, after being released, was taken to jail.

• Overnight Sept. 15, someone stole a woman’s license plate from the vehicle on Taplin Avenue.

• A report came in Sept. 15 about a Ford Escape with damage to its front end driving all over the roadway. An officer found the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and glassy eyes. The driver failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for OVI and released with a citation.

• There was a report of an overdose Sept. 15 where a woman was sleeping in the front driver seat of her vehicle. She was holding a glass bowl. She was placed under arrest for drug paraphernalia and released with a summons.

• There was a report Sept. 16 of a running blue pick-up truck on the roadway with a man yelling angrily nearby. An officer came to the scene and the truck then began to pull away. The officer made a traffic stop and the driver smelled of alcohol. The driver failed a field sobriety test and he was arrested for OVI. While at the police station, the man told officers he was going to urinate in the corner of the testing room. When officers took the man to the bathroom, he reportedly became argumentative. While in a holding cell, the man would not answer questions and asked for a lawyer but refused to use the phone to call one. He was charged with OVI and OVI refusal and obstructing official business.

• An officer stopped a vehicle Sept. 17 that matched the description of a suspicious vehicle in the area. The driver had a suspended license and meth was found. The man also had warrants and was arrested and taken to jail.

• Overnight Sept. 21, political signs were stolen from a woman’s yard on Main Street.

• An officer smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle in the parking lot at Manchester High School on Sept. 22. After a search, the driver was arrested for drug possession and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a summons and released.

• A man was parked at a closed business Sept. 23 and an officer approached and asked him what he was doing. The man said he was using the business' wifi. The man had a suspended license and fictitious plates. He was cited and his vehicle towed.

• A woman told police Sept. 23 that she had her identity stolen and the person stole $25 from her credit card.

• A man found tobacco and marijuana in his son’s room on Sept. 24. He called police and the officer seized the marijuana and also alcohol. The son was arrested and released to his father.

• A juvenile left home without permission Sept. 25 and an officer found him at the Portage Lakes State Park. The juvenile was placed under arrest for being unruly and released into the custody of his father. The juvenile left again and was also found at Portage Lakes State Park. He was arrested for being unruly and and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

• A man reported Sept. 26 that he was defrauded by his girlfriend and son and wanted to press charges. They took between $100,000 and $150,000 from him dating to 2017 for fees over a fraudulent lawsuit.

• It was reported on Sept. 29 that a Manchester High student recently searched “how to kill your father” and other concerning subjects. The girl refused to speak with police and said she hated everyone. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

• A woman reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed into giving $15,000 in Target gift cards over the phone.

• An Encino Drive woman told police Oct. 2 that she noticed diamond rings missing from her bathroom closet. She said they went missing some time in the last month.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

• During a traffic stop Sept. 15, the driver consented to a search of the vehicle. The officer found a bag with meth in it. The passenger was arrested for possession of drugs, issued a summons and released.

• A man reported Sept. 15 that his brother stole and activated his unemployment debit card on June 25. On July 1, 2020, the government deposited $10,000 on the debit card for the victim's unemployment and the brother then took the money.

• On Sept. 15, an officer said he heard a woman repeatedly screaming “stop, get off of me” and “let me go." An officer then saw a midsize car pull into the police station parking lot and pull into a parking space. The officer continued to hear the screaming coming from the car and saw a woman in the passenger seat crying. A man, who was driving, immediately began demanding a wellness check on the woman, saying she tried to jump out of his car and she was suicidal. The man originally said she tried to jump out of the car when he was traveling at a high rate of speed. He said this started because he said he was going to break up with her. The woman said that she was not suicidal or trying to jump out of the car, but said she was trying to get away from him because he had pulled her hair and choked her. There were no physical signs of injury on the woman. The man then claimed that the woman punched the display screen in his car, cracking the screen. The woman admitted to breaking it, but said it was while the man was pulling her hair and choking her, causing her to begin flailing around and inadvertently hit the screen. The woman was intoxicated and admitted to being at a Portage Lakes bar, where the male was buying her drinks for her 20th birthday. The man denied choking her but he did say he was holding onto her to prevent her from jumping from the vehicle. Both parties were referred to the Prosecutor's Office for any possible criminal action.

• Police were called Sept. 16 after witnesses said a woman who appeared to be on drugs fell in the Denny's parking lot. Police found hear nearby at Staples where she had gone into the bathroom and an officer witnessed the woman drop a needle on the floor and then pick it up. The officer confronted the woman who had drugs in her hands and admitted the drugs were ice and fentanyl. She was placed under arrest for possession of drug abuse instruments.

• A man was accused of theft Sept. 17 at Kohl's. The man told an officer that he was being falsely accused. An officer reviewed the footage which showed the man taking a pair of shoes off the shelf and trying them on in the store. The officer advised loss prevention that there was not enough evidence to arrest the man. While another officer was speaking to the man, he reportedly gave the wrong spelling of his name and wrong date of birth several times. It was discovered the man had a suspended driver's license. Video showed the man driving himself to the store and he was arrested for driving under suspension. Inside the vehicle, found meth. The man was issued a summons for these charges and released.

• A man reported Sept. 17 that someone made entry into an attached garage at his residence on Park Boulevard and stole a 2007 KTM dirt bike.

• A woman’s ex-boyfriend reportedly hit her in the mouth with a dog leash and smashed her windshield with a rock following a heated argument Sept. 19. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

• Someone broke into a 2013 Mercedes Benz through the sunroof on Sept. 20 while it was parked in a parking lot on East Waterloo Road. A wallet was stolen.

• A witness saw a woman being assaulted Sept 20 in the front of a house and called police. An active protection order is in place protecting the woman from the suspect, who fled when police were on their way. The suspect had been previously convicted of violating a protection order. Due to the conviction, the offense was a fifth-degree felony and a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.

• Someone threw eggs at a woman’s home on Lessig Avenue on Sept. 20.

• A woman was reportedly struggling to stay awake while in the drive thru of McDonald's on Sept. 21. Officers found she was operating under several license suspensions and had several active warrants out of multiple agencies. All agencies refused to take the woman. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a small amount of marijuana along with a vape pen and several cartridges. The woman was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

• Someone stole a chainsaw out of a truck on Tritt Avenue on Sept. 22.

• Overnight Sept. 21, Berlin Construction reported a skid steer/bobcat was stolen from a worksite on East Waterloo Road.

• Someone stole two mini-bikes from a shed on Orchard Lane on Sept. 22.

• A woman stated her ex-boyfriend came to her home Sept. 23 and began an argument. The woman said she tried to run away and he pinned her up against a vehicle in the driveway and punched her once in the mouth and then in the nose. A witness heard yelling and screaming and saw the woman bleeding. The ex-boyfriend left before police arrived.

• Police found a man sitting in a car in the Springfield Lake Park parking lot on Sept. 23 inside in a vehicle that did not belong to him. The vehicle was getting worked on at Auto Excel and someone stole it from there.

• A man tried to order a Google Nest Hub Max from a private seller for $159.99 but the seller soon began dodging emails before a box with a Chinese address and a phone case inside arrived on Sept. 24.

• A man was found dead from a drug overdose on Sept. 25 at Red Roof Inn. His shoes and phone were missing along with the visa card used to pay for the room. Officers have obtained evidence and video surveillance.

• A man threw a rock at a woman’s car, breaking the windshield, after the man got into an argument with the woman’s son at Marc's grocery store on Sept. 26. The man was described as a white middle-aged man driving a red pickup truck.

• A man was arrested after threatening a neighbor with a gun on Sept. 26. The man admitted to brandishing a .22 caliber pellet rifle and threatening to shoot the neighbor if he saw him again on his property again. The man also reportedly used a racial slur. He was issued a summons for aggravated menacing and was fingerprinted on scene. The firearm was seized.

COVENTRY TWP.

• Someone stole a man’s trailer during the evening of Sept. 26 on South Main Street.

• A man got a flat tire on his bike and threw it down and began yelling Sept. 29 at McDonald's and an employee called police. The man told them he was just frustrated because he was trying to get home and it was cold and raining out. The man also had warrants, but the jail did not want to take him so the man walked home.

• Someone stole a toolbox from a shed on State Mill Road on Sept. 30.

• A woman reported Sept. 30 that she had been receiving threats and strange messages from a man’s Facebook account. The man said he believed his account was hacked by his ex-girlfriend. The ex was contacted via phone and she was developmentally disabled and turned the phone over to her mother. The mother explained that the woman only has the mental ability of a 10 or 11-year-old. The woman and her mother have a protection order against the man, but the man told police he hasn’t been served so he is going to continue to contact the woman whenever he wants.

• A woman reported Oct. 1 that strange occurrences had been taking place over the last few days at her North Bender Avenue home. Her motion light was turned off, a gate on her porch was knocked down and in the morning she found a glove in her garage.

LAKEMORE

• A 1998 Jeep was stolen from a Goodwill parking lot on Sept. 17.

• Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 21, someone stole a black Mazda from a parking lot at Park Place Equipment and Storage.

• A golden retriever dog bit a seven-year-old girl after the dog escaped from its home on Sept. 23. The owner was issued a summons.