Springfield Fire Department to hire 10 part-time firefighters

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Fire Department will appoint 10 people to the position of part-time firefighter/EMT.

During the Sept. 10 meeting, the Springfield Township Board of Trustees meeting the approved legislation to hire the part-time firefighters/EMTs.

Trustees also approved other items for the Fire Department, including turnout gear at a cost of $28,000, pre-employment physicals and drug screenings through SUMMA Corporate Health at an estimated cost of $3,000, the purchase of uniforms through Akron Uniforms at a cost estimated at $6,000 and radio programing for SWSCO through B&C Communications in the amount of $2,310.

In other business, trustees:

• Accepted the resignation of Officer Stephen Burket, who retired after 18 years of service with the Police Department. The board approved the promotion of Damiano Tassone to full-time status, effective Sept. 21. The promotion will adhere to salary adjustments, probation periods, adjustments and other conditions as outlined in the full-time Police Collective Bargaining Agreement. In other business for the department, the board approved the purchase of traffic citations from PPI Graphics in the amount of $1,270.

• Approved a proposal from Silco Fire & Security in the amount of $45,750. This is an upgrade to the current system to improve the facility with the onset of the COVID-19.

• Approved a proposal from Four Points Architectural Services in the amount of $4,800.

• Approved the renewal of Tracy Cunningham’s term on the Board of Zoning Appeals for the period of May 20 to May 20, 2025.

• Approved a proposal from M D Solutions in the amount of $2,766.56.

Announcements:

• Trustee Deborah Davis announced that the Zoo Community Appreciation Days are through Oct. 9 and it's free admission. Due to COVID-19, tickets will be available online and four tickets are available per household. Parking is $3.

• Davis also said yard waste can be taken to Woodland Mulch at no charge for Springfield residents. Stop into Town Hall and get a voucher. Woodland will be open until Nov. 1.