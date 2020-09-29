Surprise water line discovery drives price of Green sidewalk project by $44,000

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN An oversight by Aqua Ohio has increased the cost of a sidewalk project in Green by more than $40,000.

“Sometimes you find something in the middle of a project,” City Engineer Paul Pickett said. “In this case, this is not a very large project, but we ran into a very large problem.”

Green City Council approved an $87,760 increase in the Moore Road sidewalk project contract at its Sept. 22 regular meeting, bringing the total project cost to $599,319.

Council approval was necessary since the overage is more than the 10 percent permitted in the contract. The remaining costs include tree clearing and grading related costs that were within the contract’s allowed 10 percent overage, plus $25,000 in “possible unforeseen changes.”

Pickett said the majority of the cost increase, however, is related to the discovery of a water line under a culvert, requiring the relocation of the water line.

He explained that project partner, Aqua Ohio, failed to identify the water line prior to the project, requiring the $44,625 fix. Pickett added that Aqua Ohio will provide water-line related materials for the repair.

Pickett said he anticipates 80 percent of the increased costs to be covered by federal funding, since the original engineer’s estimate for the project was $625,000.

“So the (net cost) of the increase is likely to be less,” he said.

In other action, council:

• Approved the appointment of Green Planning and Development Department Administrative Secretary Nichole Baldinger as Green Clerk of Council, effective Jan. 1, 2021, following the announced retirement City Council Clerk, Molly Kapeluck, after 24 years’ service.

• Approved a D-1 liquor license, for on-premises beer sales or sealed carryout until 1 a.m., at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1480 Franks Boulevard.

• Approved an amended conceptual site plan of Briar Creek, an existing planned development district on Boettler Road at Briar Creek Parkway, for additional units.