Lakemore residents will soon be able to pay utility bills online

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Village residents will have options as to how they pay their utility bills.

During the Sept. 8 council meeting, Lakemore Council President Laura Cochran thanked Sam Ray for his efforts to help in developing ways to make it easier for customers to pay their bills from home. Also, making it safer with less contact between residents and employees.

A software upgrade was approved at the meeting for a cost of $2,000 from Government Accounting Solutions that will aid in collections and billing. Cochran said it a good thing for the residents that will eventually make bill paying easier.

Village Administrator Tracy Fast said that once the software is in place and running, residents will be able to receive and pay utility bills by credit/debit card.

It is something that the villagers have been asking for, according to Councilwoman Nicki Coontz.

Other news:

• Coontz announced that the free school lunches are going to continue to be provided by the Springfield Local Schools. The lunches are for children in the district ages 1 to 18 and will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will no longer be distributed at the Municipal Building, but at door J at Springfield Junior/Senior High School, 1880 Canton Road.

• Councilman Jon Strittmatter spoke about recent vandalism at Springfield Lake. He asked for parents to keep an eye on their children. Village officials want to upgrade picnic tables and benches at the lake but when vandalism is occurring, council members will not want to make those upgrades.

“We don’t want to put something out there to have it destroyed,” said Strittmatter.

• Council heard the first read of a resolution for Hammontree & Associates for engineering services for the replacement of the sanitary sewer main in the amount of $44,000.

• Mayor Rich Cole thanked community volunteers for their dedication to taking care of flowers around the buildings and the work done on the dog pens at the police station.

• The food pantry operates the last Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Lakemore United Methodist Church.

• Census workers are coming around to do census numbers. They are interested in how many people are living at each address. Funding the village receives in future years is based on population.

• There is information on the website about how residents can help with the health of the Springfield Lake, www.lakemoreohio.org.