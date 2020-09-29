Hundreds of families attend Stark Parks' Ranger for a Day program

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. Who wouldn’t want to be a Stark Parks Ranger for a Day?

The annual event, which is typically held at Sippo Lake outside the Exploration Gateway Center, this year it was held at Tam O’Shanter Park in Jackson Township and the Quail Hollow Park near Hartville.

The event is usually held during one day and includes stations along the walking paths where kids and families can learn about the tasks that rangers perform. This year, because of the need to social distance, participants were given a backpack filled with items to use to solve a littering crime. Kids picked up the backpacks and a free fishing pole on Sept. 19 but had until the Sept. 26 to solve the crime and submit their final conclusion to the website for a chance to win a bike.

“This event is a bit different this year because of COVID and the need to social distance,” said Ranger Kyle Burns. “We had 150 register at each of the two parks. The kids with their families can walk the trails at one or the other park and pick up clues to help them solve the littering crime.”

The backpacks had pens, notepads, a map, sunglasses, a junior ranger badge and each participant received a fishing pole.

It was a perfect weather day at both parks on Sept. 19. The trails in Tam O’Shanter park had many families walking around with their children of all ages trying to find the clues to the crime.