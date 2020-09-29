Lake Local Schools ranks first in the county on state's Performance Index

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the regular Lake Local Schools board meeting on Sept. 21, Superintendent Kevin Tobin announced the district scored the highest in Stark County on the Ohio Department of Education's Performance Index category.

This is the fifth consecutive year the district has earned the county's top rating in the Performance Index from the ODE’s report card which was recently released for the 2019-20 school year.

Tobin also noted that the district’s student enrollment is at 3,365, with 2,911 students attending classes in person and the remainder doing online classes.

In other actions, the board:

• Approved a contract with Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery in conjunction with Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health for mental health services for district students.

• Accepted several donations including two checks for Lake Primary School from Lake PTO with each check for $4,500; $373 for Yehtta Kids Fitness Trackers for 22 students in Mrs. Kristin Morris’ class at Lake Primary from Steve-N-Sons Lawn Care (Brent and Mandi Stephenson); and $550 from the Lion’s Club of Uniontown for the benefit of the Lake High School Band.

• Approved contracts for employment or replacements for the 2020/2021 school year for tutors; certified staff; non-certified staff; supplementals for mentors, support teachers, district department heads and LPDC; athletics; and several activity advisors.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.