Jackson Township trustees set public hearings, approve rezoning plan

By Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Hearings set for plan to build housing development

Senior living facility rezoning approved

Revision to change plans at housing development denied

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees set two public rezoning hearings for 5 p.m. Oct. 13 during the Sept. 22 regular meeting.

Both hearings are for the Frank Farm property at 6404 Lake Cable Avenue NW, which is just south of Portage Street Northwest and between Blendon and Frank avenues, for a planned housing development.

The first hearing is for rezoning 53.39 acres from Rural Residential District (R-R) to PUD Residential Planned Unit Development (R-3).

The second is for rezining 25.5 acres of a a 77.86 acre tract from Rural Residential District (R-R) to Single Family Residential District (R-1A).

The zoning hearings were originally scheduled in March.

Both hearings will be at Jackson High School, 7600 Fulton Drive NW.

Senior living facility plan

During a public hearing at the Sept. 22 meeting, trustees approved a plan to rezone 36.27 acres at 6679 Sunset Strip NW from Industrial District (I-1) to Commerical Business District (B-3) for a senior living facility.

The property is where the North Canton Fraternal Order of Eagles building stands between Home Depot and Cracker Barrel and north of the Best Western Inn near The Strip.

Nobody spoke in favor of the rezoning and one person said he was not opposed to the plan but voiced some concerns about entering and leaving the property.

The plan for the facility is for villas, a three-story building for independent living and assisted living and memory care.

Rezoning denied

Trustees unanimously denied a request to revise a housing development plan for 52.2 acres on the northwest side of Everhard Road Northwest, east of Brunnerdale Street Northwest.

The developer was seeking to reduce the number of single family homes on the property from 76 to 73 and keeping 14 condo units. The reduction in single family homes, according to the developer, is due to an increase of wetlands on the property.

Nobody spoke in favor of the revision and one person expressed concerns about significant plot changes that decrease the amount of greenspace, which could increase water runoff.

The revision also called for the removal of a second road that was on the original plot approval in 2004. Trustees said they would not approve the revision until the second road is added back to the design as it provides better access in case of emergencies and recommended the developer speak to the Stark County Engineer.

In other actions, trustees:

• Paid bills in the amount of $455, 381.

• Approved a truck purchase for the highway division, a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 to replace a 2015 GMC Canyon truck in the amount of $32,572. The 2015 truck will be moved to the parks department for continued use.

• Accepted two donations in the memory of Edward Rohr including $50 from Theresa and Bruce Moore and $25 from Larry Miller and Elisabeth Lynch to the Police Department.

• Accepted two donations as follows: $15 from Alexander Vedmedev and Nina Stabrova and $766 from the Lyons Den Golf Course to the Police Department.

• Swore in two full-time firefighters/paremedics including Nicholas Batdorff and Brett Siglow at $56,448 annual salary, effective Sept. 28.

• Approved the purchase of a Pro Plus mask fit testing device for the Fire Department for $10,461 from Fire Force.

• Approved waiving the temporary tent permit fee for Jackson Township restaurants through Dec. 31, 2020, so that eateries can expand their dining and keep their outside seating to stay in compliance with health guidelines through the COVID-19 pandemic. Trustee President Todd Hawke said all of the fire, zoning and regulations still apply.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 13, because of the two zoning hearings, the meeting will be held at Jackson High School Performance Arts Center