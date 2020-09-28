Jackson Local Board of Education approves contracts for 2020-21 school year

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved several employment contracts for the 2020-21 school year during its Sept. 22 regular meeting.

The board approved several employment contracts including four core substitute teachers effective Sept. 14; four elementary academic tutors at $25 an hour; 15 full-time and one part-time classified staff and a list of non-contracted classified substitutes.

Other actions:

• Accepted a college chemistry kit donated by Camellia Williams valued at $100.

• Approved several retirements and resignations

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Strausser Elementary School