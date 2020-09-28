Jackson Local Board of Education approves contracts for 2020-21 school year
Patricia Faulhaber
Suburbanite correspondent
JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved several employment contracts for the 2020-21 school year during its Sept. 22 regular meeting.
The board approved several employment contracts including four core substitute teachers effective Sept. 14; four elementary academic tutors at $25 an hour; 15 full-time and one part-time classified staff and a list of non-contracted classified substitutes.
Other actions:
• Accepted a college chemistry kit donated by Camellia Williams valued at $100.
• Approved several retirements and resignations
UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Strausser Elementary School