Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

June 25

• From 4 to 5 p.m., join a naturalist for Dye by the Lake to get creative and tie-dye a T-shirt. Shirts are provided. The event takes place at Summit Lake, 411 Ira Avenue.

• From 8:30 to 10 p.m., join in for an evening of adventure and chat with a naturalist with Metro Parks on Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road. Then visit self-guided stations to learn about fireflies. Bring a bug jar and flashlight.

• Join The Hitmen from 7-9 p.m. for 70s to 90s rock music as Springfield Rocks with its summer concert series at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. Food is available for purchase.

June 26

• Friends of the Springfield Lakemore Branch Library, 1500 Canton Road, is hosting a sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gently used books, paperbacks, audio materials, and more are available at bargain prices. Proceeds benefit the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library, For more information, call 330-643-4770.

• Mother Nature is calling all young ones to join in a nature-themed story time at 6:30 p.m. Gather around as Metro Parks presents Mother Nature telling a tale. Takes place at 1828 Smith Road. For more information, visit www.summitmetroparks.com or call 330-867-5511

• From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in collaboration with Akron Children’s Museum, Nicole Condon-Shih will create MICRO-Scapes with families and children ages 5 to 12 years old. It takes place at 216 S Main Street in the Music Garden.

• From 7 to 10 p.m., join in as Old School Soul Presents Midnight Star with Jan Marie and Hubb’s Groove at Lock 3, 200 S. Main Street. Tickets $15 General Admission. Limited VIP Reserve Seating $20 available at www.lock3live.com.

June 27

• From 8 to 10 p.m., join the Sunday evening family movie at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St. Learn about bike safety then enjoy Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. Bring a blanket and enjoy the movie under the stars. Food and beverages are available.

• Kids ages 3 to 6 can join a naturalist from Summit Metro Parks to learn about snakes, virtually from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Kids will learn through movement, story time and fun activities. Zoom meeting ID: 884 3756 9547. Visit www.summitmetroparks.com or call 330-867-5511 for more information.

June 28

• Join the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library, 1500 Canton Road, at 1 p.m. for the Mind, Body and Sole Summer Reading Program. The program is from noon to 1 p.m. Pick up a kit or stay and craft with others and learn the science behind the bottle divers.

• At 6 p.m., the Portage Lakes Branch Library presents Amanda Terman who will cover essential topics such as voice-overs, creating a demo, setting up an inexpensive studio, submitting auditions, connecting with agents and marketing services for your services. Register for a Zoom link online, in person or by phone 330-644-7050. For more information about the presenter, visit https://www.amandaterman.com/

June 29

• The Instagram Virtual Teen Art Show takes place all day for grades 5 to 12 at the Green Branch Library. Get in touch with your creative side then send the library a pic of your creation and they will post it during the month of July on Instagram. For more details, call 330-896-9074.

June 30

• Bring your drawing pad and pencils for an outdoor lesson in drawing from 9 to 11 a.m. at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the program. For more information, visit www.summitmetroparks.com or call 330-867-5511.

• From 6 to 6:30 p.m., kids ages 7 to 11 can join the Metro Parks online to discover snakes. Zoom meeting ID: 831 5681 6725. For more information, visit www.summitmetroparks.com or call 330-867-5511.

• From 10:30 to 11 a.m., join Springfield0Lakemore Branch Library on Zoom as preschoolers or kids of all ages can enjoy a happy blend of stories, rhymes and songs for you and your child to enjoy with Miss Jackie. Register at springfieldlakemore@akronlibrary.org or call 330-643-4770.

July 2

• Join coloring on the go with Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library. Coloring can have a calming effect on the adult mind and help promote overall wellness. Stop in any time and pick up some coloring sheets at the desk. New coloring pages available each month.