Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The Massillon Public Library has free One-on-One Technology Training. Schedule an appointment with the technology trainer to ask questions and receive individualized instruction about computers, mobile devices, the library’s digital resources and more. For more information about the service or to schedule an appointment for a training session, call 330-832-9831, ext. 344.

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is offering limited-capacity planetarium shows through Sept. 4. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The free 30-minute show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. On Saturdays, Cosmic Kids for ages 3 and up, is at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. This 15-minute show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. It is approximately 15 minutes long. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the musuem.

• StoryWalks continue with the Massillon Public Library and the story of "The Little Red Hen," by Paul Galdone. For more information about the program, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or email childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org. No registration is required.

June 25

• Enjoy the Jackson Community Celebration June 25 and June 26, one of the largest events in the community. There is live entertainment, rides and games as well as other attractions for recreational and entertainment for all ages. Food concessions, fireworks, inflatables, children’s activities and more. It takes place at Jackson North Park, 7660 Fulton Drive NW. Visit www.jacksontwp.com for hours and a list of times and events.

• Bring your friends and family, blankets, chairs and enjoy a movie the Tom and Jerry movie at 8 p.m. at Shriver Park, 1237 3rd St. SE, Massillon. Concessions are available and people 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, call 330-832-1621.

June 26

• Explore the trails and follow the pages of Tails from the Animal Shelter as a magician’s former rabbit, a pot-bellied pig, and others share what it’s like living in the shelter in downtown Hartville on June 26 and June 27. Start at Peace, Love, and Little Donuts then follow directions around the square. All pages can be viewed from outside the stores and the route is walkable. Where will the story take you?

July 1

• Follow the flags to learn about Ohio’s red, white, and blue animal species at Exploration Gateway lower parking lot at Sippo Lake. The path will take you to the Wildlife Conservation Center and back along the same route, with lots to see and learn along the way. Operation Flags of Freedom provided the flags for this event. The trail can be enjoyed during any of the park open hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.), but the Wildlife Conservation Center animal viewing is open from 8 a.m. 6 p.m. Visit starkparks.com for more information.