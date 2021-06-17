Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

June 18

• From 7 to 8:30 p.m., visit the Metro Parks for a hike of the historical portion of the Towpath at Summit Lake where once stood an amusement park. The program takes place at 411 Ira Avenue.

• The docks are rockin’ at Springfield Lake as the Fabulous Voices a reggae and country band from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is held at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road. Food is available for purchase.

• From 8:30 to 10 p.m., families with young children drop in at the Munroe Falls Park/Tallmadge Meadows Metro Park, 1088 North Ave., to spot nature in early evening with the help of a flashlight. A naturalist will greet you at the trailhead, then send you on your way along the short, paved Meadow Loop Trail to spot wildlife using eye-shine.

June 19

• Lakemore United Methodist Church is hosting its last spaghetti dinner of the season between 4 and 6 on June 19. It is a grab and go drive through. Presale tickets are available through June 11. Call the church for tickets at 330-733-6531.

• Join the fun of Lakemore’s Centennial Quarter Auction at Springfield Junior/Senior High School, 1880 Canton Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 which gets participants in the door with a bidding paddle. Additional paddles will be available at the door for $2. The event is being held to raise funds for Lakemore’s Centennial celebrations this fall.

• "Super Science Saturday: Beach Buddies" will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Take a journey to discover some cool creatures. The family friendly event is being held at Akron Fossils and Science Center, 2080 South Cleveland-Massillon Road. Visit www.akronfossils.com for pricing and to register.

• From 11 a.m. to noon, visit the Akron Art Museum at 1 S. High Street to join Dre Live from Illstyle Rockers for a free hop hop breaking class. The class will be held in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. Pre-registration is encouraged. The class will teach the basics of break dancing and is suitable for all ages.

• The Akron Symphony Orchestra is returning to the concert stage with the Outside Voices Concert Series. At 7:30 p.m. at Lock 3, 200 S. Main Street the symphony strings will perform the first half the Symphonic Winds with perform the second half of the concert. While all the concerts in the Outside Voices series are free, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by visiting akronsymphony.org. As our way of saying “thank you,” everyone who RSVPs will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to an ASO concert at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall during the 2021-22 season.

• Join in the fun of the Medina County Pizza Palooza and enjoy samples of the best pizza in the area and vote for your favorite. Learn about the nonprofit and social work being done in the county. Visit mainstreetmedina.com for more information. The event is held at 5 Public Square in Medina.

June 20

• Sunday Cinema presents the Lion King from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Lock 3 Cleveland Clinic Stage. Bring a blanket, learn fire safety, healthy eating and more and then enjoy a movie under the stars. Food and veverages are available for purchase.

• Free admission for all dads and grandpas at the Akron Zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is recommended that those wanting to visit to purchase tickets online in advance. Those with purchased tickets will be able to skip a line and save money. For dads and grandpas select the Father’s Day ticket. Members do not need to reserve tickets online in advance. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets.

• From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens hosts the Ohio Region Classic Car Club of America’s Father’s Day Car Show. Visitors will see more than 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1915 to 1996. A new category this year is stock antique motorcycles, production motorcycles, 1985 and earlier. All tickets are pre-sale. Not tickets will be sold at the show. COVID guidelines and tickets are available at www.stanhywet.org.

June 25

• From 4 to 5 p.m., join a naturalist for Dye by the Lake to get creative and tie-dye a T-shirt. Shirts are provided. The event takes place at Summit Lake, 411 Ira Avenue.