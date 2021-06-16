Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

June 18

• Ring in the first day of summer – the longest day of the year – by hiking all day with Stark Parks. Choose to hike all day long and follow the staff from site to site, or you can pick which hike(s) to attend. A section of the hike will be at Sippo Lake Park, 5712 12th St., from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Be sure to check the calendar and sign-up for one or more sessions. Visit www.starkparks.com.

• Multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artist The Martins will perform at Malone University's Johnson Center at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund. For more information, call 330-495-7401 or visit www.martinsonline.com or www.cantonchristianhome.org.

June 19

• The Canton Farmer’s Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 Market Ave. N in the new Centennial Plaza. The market vendors offer fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and much more. Visit www.CantonFarmersMarket.com.

• The Sippo Lake Park run is a free, weekly, timed 5k run/walk at 8 a.m. Register at www.parkrun.us/register and bring the barcode to every event. For more information, visit. For more information, visit www.parkrun.us/sippolake/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sippolakeparkrun.

June 21

• From 6 until 7:30 p.m., in the Massillon Public Library parking lot, join for “Vinyl Night on the Blacktop!” Registration is required. For more information or to register for the free program, contact Sherie Brown at brownsh@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 314.

• From June 21 to July 1, take a walk and enjoy the story "The Little Red Hen" by Paul Galdone at the Massillon Public Library story walk. Begin the walk in the Camille Leslie Memorial Garden on Lincoln Way East and read your way to the library’s Second Street Entrance. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org.

June 22

• At 4:30 p.m. via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host “Cartooning with Duane!” with guest presenter Duane Abel as part of the Children’s Summer Reading Program. Ohio native and University of Akron graduate, Duane Abel is the founder of Corkey Comics and the creator of the comic strip “Zed.” Registration is required and ends on June 20. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants in advance of the program. For more information about this program, contact the Children's Department at childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317.

June 24

• At 1 p.m., June 24 via and Zoom, the Children’s Summer Reading Program at the Massillon Public Library invites children to create an “Imagination Garden.” An imagination garden is a home or garden for their own special magical creature. You provide the container, soil, and the imagination. The children’s programmer will show you the rest. Open to children of all ages up to those entering Grade 6. Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org. Then, come into the Children’s Department at MPL Main to pick up your packet of supplies in advance of the program. Registration is required at childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, x317. The library is located at 208 Lincoln Way East and the Second Street Entrance is handicapped accessible.

June 25

• At 1 p.m. via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library invites children to “Trails and Tales.” Join author and storyteller Lindsay Bonilla and step into stories from around the world. Open to children of all ages up to those entering Grade 6. Registration is required by June 24. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information about the program, contact childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317.

June 26

• The Daughters of the American Revolution and Massillon American Legion Post 221 are sponsoring a Massillon Public Library Children’s Summer Reading Club program at the library, 208 Lincoln Way E, at 11:30 a.m., called “Celebrate Our Flag!” Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion are donating new American and Ohio flags to the library and will present them with a ceremonial flag-raising on the front lawn. Registration is required by June 24 and can be done online at www.massillonlibrary.org. This program is intended for children going into Grades K through 6; however, everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about this program, contact childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317.