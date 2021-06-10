Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

June 11

• Join in the fun of a BBQ dinner at 6 p.m. at Relentless Church, 1878 Killian Road. Enjoy the dinner, yard games and a bonfire if weather permits. Tickets are kids 5 to 10 $5, kids 11 and adults $10 and kids 4 and under free. All ticket donations will be going to the building fund.

• The 2021 Springfield Rocks Summer Concert Series presents The Raybans from 7 to 9 p.m. The Raybans will play island/beach music along with reggae and country. The concert is open to all and takes place at Lakefront Park, 2491 Canfield Road.

• Join in late night games at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St.. Play Outwit from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in this socially distanced escape room style game with friends and family. Register online at www.akronartmuseum.org.

• Moonlight Market at Hartville Market Place, 1289 Edison St. NW, will run from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be music, food trucks, lights and vendors. For more information or to be a vendor, call 330-877-9860.

June 12

• From 6 to 7 p.m., Hike for the Health of at Goodyear Heights Metro Parks' Pioneer area, 550 Frazier Ave. Hike two miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine.

• From 10 to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m., join the metro park for try stand-up paddleboarding at 5000 Hametown Road. It is a relaxing session to see what this water sport is like. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim.

• The “Reboot” of the 5th Annual Four Leaf Clover 4-Mile Run will be held at 10 a.m. The run works to unite the Akron area community in the local fight against cancer. For more information or to sign up to participate or sponsor, visit fourleafcloverrun.org.

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., join Metro Parks to learn some of the different methods for enjoying your garden veggies all winter long from the staff at Let's Get Growing. The program is being held at Good Year Metro Parks Lodge, 2077 Newton Street.

• From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 and June 13, join in the Sow and Grow Pollinator Festival and Plant Sale at Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. For more information, visit www.wrhs.org/events/sow-and-grow-pollinator-festival-21/.

• Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while exploring the zoo after hours. Tickets include eight sample tastings and admission to the zoo. Purchase tickets at www.akronzoo.org.

• Hartville Market Place, 1289 Edison St. NW, will host a free sports card show with more than 30 vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and more. For more information, call 330-877-9860.

June 18

• From 7 to 8:30 p.m., visit the Metro Parks for a hike of the historical portion of the Towpath at Summit Lake where once stood an amusement park. The program takes place at 411 Ira Avenue.

• From 8:30 to 10 p.m., families with young children drop in at the Munroe Falls Park/Tallmadge Meadows Metro Park, 1088 North Ave., to spot nature in early evening with the help of a flashlight. A naturalist will greet you at the trailhead, then send you on your way along the short, paved Meadow Loop Trail to spot wildlife using eye-shine.

June 19

• Lakemore United Methodist Church is hosting its last spaghetti dinner of the season between 4 and 6 on June 19. It is a grab and go drive through. Presale tickets are available through June 11. Call the church for tickets at 330-733-6531.