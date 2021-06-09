Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is offering limited-capacity planetarium shows daily from June 1 through Sept. 4. The Universe at Large will be offered Tuesday-Friday for ages 7 and up at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The 30-minute show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Saturdays is Cosmic Kids for ages 3 and up at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The 15-minute show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. It is approximately 15 minutes long. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis.

June 16

• At 1 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library invites adults to join the program, “Preserving Your Story: Photo and Document Preservation Tips.” It is hosted by a local history and genealogy specialist will look at photo and document preservation for older and newer formats, including today’s digital formats. Registration is required by June 14 and can be done at www.massillonlibrary.org to register. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants in advance of the program. For more information about the program, contact Christine Bowman at bowmanch@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 350.

• At noon, via Zoom, join Massillon Public Library Director Sherie Brown for a fun and informal look at what she's found on the “New Books” shelf at MPL Main in her “Lunch Time Book Chat with Sherie Brown!” Go to www.massillonlibrary.org to register for the free program. For more information, contact Sherie Brown at brownsh@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 314.

June 17

• Register for the Wildlife Adventure Camp at Sippo Park by June 17. It will be held in groups to endure the safety of campers and staff during COVID-19. It will be in person, small group session from 9 a.m. to noon. Each session will take place in a different location of the park. Sign up for times and locations. Bring a hat, sunglasses, a water bottle, sunscreen, close-toed shoes (no sandals), insect repellant, and your own curiosity. Cost is $10 for Stark County residents and $15 for non-residents. For more information go to www.starkparks.com.

• Take a StoryWalk at Hartville Square. Explore the trails and follow the pages of Tails from Animal Shelter as a magician’s former rabbit, a pot-bellied pig, and others share what it’s like living in the shelter. Start at Peace, Love, and Little Donuts then follow directions around the square. All pages can be viewed from outside the stores and the route is walkable. Where will the story take you?

• The Massillon Public Library invites families to come take a walk and enjoy the story Jack and the Beanstalk through June 17. The StoryWalk is part of the Summer Reading Program. Begin your walk in the Camille Leslie Memorial Garden on Lincoln Way East and read your way to the library’s Second Street entrance. For more information about the program, contact the Children’s Department at 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org. No registration is required.

• The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will present “Talkin’ Trash,” a virtual program, at 6 p.m. with Science Director Lynette Reiner. Everyone creates and throws out trash, but where does it go? The program will be held on Global Garbage Man Day. The cost is $10 per person. Reservation deadline is June 14. Visit www.mckinleymuseum.org to sign up.

June 18

• At 7 p.m. at the Martins Performance-Johnson Center multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artist, the Martins will be featured. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund. Complete information is available by calling 330-495-7401 or visiting www.martinsonline.com or www.cantonchristianhome.org.