Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The City of Green is partnering with the Green YMCA to offer six senior fitness classes weekly through Silver Sneakers at the John Torok Senior Center, 4224 Massillon Road. The classes, geared for adults 50-plus, are Monday-Thursdays and no registration is required. All Silver Sneakers classes are free, paid for by most insurances including Medicare. Those attending, if not already enrolled in Silver Sneakers, will be enrolled by fitness staff at the first class. While geared to older adults, all ages are eligible. There is no cost regardless of eligibility of Silver Sneakers membership. For more information about the programs, contact Green Parks and Recreation at 330-896-6621. The latest class offerings and times are available on at www.cityofgreen.org.

• Families can enjoy Summerfest at Firestone with free concerts and other activities, as complimentary admission to the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship is available for many fans. Northeast Ohio’s tradition of championship golf will continue June 23-27 at Firestone Country Club. Complimentary admission is offered for first responders through a partnership with Fire-Dexet. The tournament also supports the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces by offering complimentary admission for active duty, reserve, and retired military members and their dependents, as well as veterans. Qualifying fans can visit www.bridgestoneseniorplayers.com to register for complimentary tickets. Additionally, families can take advantage of two complimentary admission options – kids under the age of 18 are free, and admission is free for all guests after 4 p.m. each day (space permitting). By utilizing these options, families can grab dinner from a local food truck on-site, watch the end of tournament play on Firestone’s historic South Course, and enjoy three free concerts after play. Fans can review the Tour's Health and Safety plan for ticketed spectators by visiting www.PGATOUR.com/knowbeforeyougo. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit BridgestoneSENIORPLAYERS.com.

• Coventry High School class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Picks at PLX, 530 Portage Lakes Drive. There will be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Cost is $45 and the committee is seeking help to locate other fellow graduates. Contact Karen Rose at garpapa8590@gmail.com.

June 4

• The Springfield Friday Concerts by the Lake begin from 7 to 9 p.m. with the traditional bluegrass sounds of the Bluegrass Mountaineers. The concert is held at the Vince Mealy Memorial Gazebo at Springfield Lake, 2491 Canfield Road. For information or to check on rain cancelations, call 330-734-4121. Follow on Facebook @springfieldtwpparks or on the website at www.springfieldtownship.us.

June 5

• From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. bring the family down to celebrate the Akron Art Museum’s new outdoor exhibition, the 10,000 Things by artist Jordan Wong. Bring the family to see the new artworks in the garden, then make your own to take home. The museum is located at 1 South High St. For more information, call 330-376-9185.

June 6

• Enjoy an afternoon in the beautiful Bath Community Park, enjoying local fare and entertainment, visiting with neighbors and other community members. The Bath Art Festival is a juried art festival promoting artist endeavors in Bath and the surrounding community. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It takes place at 1615 N. Cleveland Massillon Road.

June 7

• Enjoy time taking in the StoryWalk at Hartville Square. Explore the trails and follow the pages of Tails from the Animal Shelter as a magician’s former rabbit, a pot-bellied pig, and others share what it’s like living in the shelter. Start at Peace, Love, and Little Donuts then follow directions around the square. All pages can be viewed from outside the stores and the route is walkable.

June 11

• Join in the fun of a BBQ dinner at 6 p.m. at Relentless Church, 1878 Killian Road. Enjoy the dinner, fun with friends, yard games and a bonfire if weather permits. Invite your family and friends. Tickets are kids 5 to 10 $5, kids 11 and adults $10 and kids 4 and under free. All ticket donations will be going to the building fund.

June 12

• From 6 to 7 p.m., Hike for the Health of it with Metro Parks. Hike two miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. The hike takes place at Goodyear Park’s Pioneer, 550 Frazier Ave.

• From 10 to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m., join the metro park for try stand-up paddleboarding at 5000 Hametown Road. It is a relaxing session to see what this water sport is like. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Participants must wear a mask while on land and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Space is limited.

• The “Reboot” of the 5th Annual Four Leaf Clover 4-Mile Run will be held at 10 a.m. The run works to unite the Akron area community in the local fight against cancer. Each year the Four-Leaf Clover Foundation also picks a local fighter, who is either battling or recovering from cancer, to receive one-third of the funds raised from race participation. This year, the “Reboot” of the 5th Annual Four-Leaf Clover Run and Family Fun Run will begin at St. Vincent Church. Runners will finish as they cross the Taylor Ceepo Memorial Finish Line on the 50-yard line of the John Cistone Field at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The race is still accepting new sponsors, and runners and walkers of all abilities are invited to join in the event. For more information or to sign up to participate or sponsor, visit fourleafcloverrun.org .

June 19

• The Lakemore United Methodist Church is hosting its last spaghetti dinner of the season between 4 and 6 on June 19. It is a grab and go drive through. Presale tickets are available through June 11. Call the church for tickets at 330-733-6531.