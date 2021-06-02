Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

June 4

• Join in for the 150th anniversary re-enactment of Ida Saxton and William McKinley during Canton's First Friday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 530 Tuscarawas St. Seating is on a first-come basis for shows at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. After the ceremony, take a short walk along Tuscarawas Street and Market Avenue to visit McKinley/Saxton historic sites and interact with figures from Canton’s past at sites along the way. Visitors are asked to wear masks inside and social distance.

June 5

• From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring the family to celebrate the Akron Art Museum’s new outdoor exhibition, the 10,000 Things by artist Jordan Wong. Bring the family to see the new artworks in the garden, then make your own to take home. The museum is at 1 South High St. For more information, call 330-376-9185.

June 6

• From 1, 2 and 3 p.m., take a tour of the Manor House at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, to see how the families who settled there lived and developed the beautiful place. It is a self-guided tour. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com.

June 7

• Enjoy time taking in the StoryWalk at Hartville Square. Explore the trails and follow the pages of Tails from the Animal Shelter as a magician’s former rabbit, a pot-bellied pig, and others share what it’s like living in the shelter. Start at Peace, Love, and Little Donuts then follow directions around the square. All pages can be viewed from outside the stores and the route is walkable.

• At 7 a.m., the quest for Tails and Tales begins with the Stark Library. Go wild and complete exciting challenges to earn coupons, books, and other prizes by reading, exploring and playing. Sign up for the summer challenge at starklibrary.org or call 330-452-0665. Instruction on how to play is on the website.

• Outback Ray Amazing Animal Show will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. Snakes, turtles, reptiles and birds. Learn about these creatures and others. It is fun and educational. Register to receive a Zoom link and join the fun. By registering a minor, you are giving consent for your child to participate. Register at https://stark.libnet.info/event/4983627.

• The Massillon Public Library invites families to come take a walk and enjoy the story Jack and the Beanstalk. The StoryWalk is part of the Summer Reading Program. Begin your walk in the Camille Leslie Memorial Garden on Lincoln Way East and read your way to the library’s Second Street Entrance. For more information about the program, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org. No registration is required. Patrons are also welcome to email photos of their children on the StoryWalk® to childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org for possible posting on our Facebook page.

• Love capturing the perfect shot? Get out there and find it, and enter it in the 15th annual photo contest Tails and Tales between June 7 and July 31. All amateur photography enthusiasts ages 8 and up are encouraged to enter. Any individual who has derived more than $250 from the sales of personal photographs during the previous 12 months is not eligible for this contest. By registering a minor, parents are giving consent for your child to participate.

June 8

• From 4:30 to 5 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library will host “Virtual Kids Create!” In this recurring online series, Children’s Programmers will show how to create crafts and other fun projects on the second Tuesday of each month. June’s topic is a “Welcome Sign.” Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org. Then, come into the Children’s Department to pick up your packet of supplies. The program is free and open to children grades K through 6. Registration is required and ends June 6. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to those who register. For more information, email childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or call 330-832-9831, ext. 317.