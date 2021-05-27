Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

May 28

• From 4 to 5:30, join Metro Parks at Springfield Bog, 1400 Portage Line Road, for a program "The Divide in Akron." Did you know the Continental Divide runs straight through Springfield Bog Metro Park. Discover what this means for our watersheds and learn about the history of the park property. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• It is Hartville MarketPlace’s big Memorial Day weekend event, running Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and open on Monday. The event will feature approximately 1,000 vendors. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is at 1289 Edison Street NW.

May 29

• The Central Park splash pad, 1795 Steese Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weather permitting. It will operate through Labor Day. At this time, large groups are not permitted. An attendant will be on site. Visit cityofgreen.org for more information.

• From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. join the Akron Zoo for the grand opening of the newest habitat area, the Lehner Family Foundations World Asia. Visit Sumatran tigers, red pandas and white-cheeked gibbons in addition to the more than 250 other species who call the Akron Zoo home. Live entertainment throughout the day. Plus, promotional giveaways available while supplies last. Tickets must be reserved online. The time selected for your tickets is the time you must enter the park. Akron Zoo members must have tickets to enter the park. Visit akronzoo.org/wild-asia-grand-opening for tickets and information.

• Join in the Memorial Family Bike Ride from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Clinton Trailhead, 2749 North St. Decorate your bike and parade down the Towpath Trail. After the program, participants are encouraged to check out the Ohio Veterans' Park less than a mile away from the trailhead. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 31

• The City of Green invites all veterans, families of service members and the community to attend the Memorial Day parade and ceremony in person. The day will begin with the 10 a.m. parade, followed by a noon ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 1900 Steese Road. The ceremony will feature the Green Fire Honor Guard, Green High School JROTC who will perform a traditional flag folding presentation, and soloist Green High School student Claire Holdren. The parade steps off from Green High School and heads east on Boettler Road to Massillon Road to Steese Road, concluding at Green Intermediate School. Find more information, visit cityofgreen.org/MemorialDay.

• The New Franklin Memorial Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. It begins at Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Road, and goes approximately one mile south to Manchester Cemetery where a Remembrance Ceremony. Veterans will be honored at the ceremony with special recognition of Vietnam Veterans. All residents and Veterans are welcome to attend.

• The Lakemore Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. The Memorial Day parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Springfield Junior/Senior High School. It will head down Sanitarium turning in toward the village near the fire station.

June 2

• At 6:30 p.m. join in Wine 101 through Zoom with Wanda Haynes a certified sommelier and wine columnist. She is the host of the TV show, "Wine with Wanda," on WCTV in Wadsworth. Sign up in person at the Green Branch Library, call 330-896-9074 or visit www.akronlibrary.org.

June 3

• At 7 p.m. Green residents are invited to attend and provide feedback on the Raber Road Trail in the City Council Chambers at the Central Administration Building, 1755 Town Park Blvd. The meeting will begin with a 15-minute presentation detailing the project by City Engineer Paul Pickett followed by public input and one-on-one discussions with city engineers and planners. The City is requesting an allocation from City Council to develop the final engineering documents necessary for bidding the project. For those unable to attend, the presentation portion of the meeting will be livestreamed and archived at www.cityofgreen.org/videos.

June 4

• The Friday Concerts by the Lake begins with The Bluegrass Mountaineers (traditional bluegrass) from 7 to 9 p.m. The concerts are held at the Vince Mealy Memorial Gazebo at Springfield Lake, 2491 Canfield Road. Visit www.springfieldtownship.us or call 330-734-4121.