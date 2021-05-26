Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

May 29

• From noon to 4 p.m., visit Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, and enhance your fun by stopping by the visitor table outside the Nature Center for a guided activity. For more information, go to www.starkparks.com.

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be offering limited-capacity planetarium shows. Cosmic Kids will be offered for ages 3 and up at 11 and 11:30. This 15-minute show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. This 30-minute show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis.

May 30

• From 1 to 2 p.m., 2 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4 p.m., take a tour of the Manor House at Quail Hollow Park to see how the families who settled there lived and developed the beautiful place. It is a self-guided tour. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com.

May 31

• The Lake Cable Garden Club and the Jackson Academy for Global Studies will hold a dedication of a Gold Star Memorial Marker at 11 a.m. at Jackson North Park, 7660 Fulton Dr. NW. The marker will honor families whose loved ones died defending the United States.

June 1

• At 1 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library invites anyone who is interested in local history and genealogy to attend a free “FamilySearch.org Affiliate Library Walkthrough.” Genealogy Specialist Christine Bowman takes participants on a tour of FamilySearch.org. Registration is required and a Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered in advance of the program. Visit www.massillonlibrary.org to register. For more information about the program, contact Bowman at bowmanch@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 350.

June 2

• The North Canton Farmer’s Market, 1447 N. Main St., will be open outdoors from 3 to 6 p.m. in the former Kmart parking lot. The market will feature 45 plus venders with farm products, baked goods, crafts and much more. There will also be food trucks, farm animals, demonstrations and live music. Visit www.NCantonFarmersMarket.com.

June 3

• Area residents are invited to Food Truck Thursdays at the Jackson North Park new amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30. Each week, there will be different food trucks at the new amphitheater.