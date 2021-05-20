Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

May 22

• The Hartville Market, 1289 Edison St. NW, hosts Makers Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will find unique vintage wares, handmade goods, one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music, and food trucks while you shop. For more information, call 330-877-9860.

• From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., join Metro Parks for Mountain Biking for Beginners taking place at Hampton Hills Metro Park/Mountain Bike Area, 2092 Theiss Road. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

• Join Metro Parks from noon to 2 p.m. or 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hampton Hills Mountain Bike Area, 2092 Theiss Road to ride the intermediate trails in a small group to learn the lay of the land. This ride will be a no drop (no rider left behind) that is roughly 5.5 miles long. The intermediate trails require some technical mountain biking skills and can be challenging. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065 for more information.

• Share in a morning walk at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and listen to the sounds of spring. The event is from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.starkparks.com.

May 24

Q.P.R. – Question, Persuade, and Refer – virtual Zoom presentation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. through the Green Branch Library. Daniel Bennett from Greenleaf Family Center is a Gatekeeper Trainer for Q.P.R. He will talk about how to ask the suicide question and what to do when someone says yes. For more information, call 330-896-9074.

May 27

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., kids ages 7 and up are invited to join certified yoga instructor Lisa Meranti for a program focused on connecting with nature at Firestone Metro Parks/Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave. This class will take place outside with distancing and via Zoom for those who would like to participate from their homes. Guardians are encouraged to participate or asked to bring a lawn chair to distance behind the class.Zoom meeting ID is 837 1956 3375. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Clayton Bailey’s World of Wonders event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Bowery Project’s crown jewel, the Landmark Building. Peer into the wild, warped mind of renowned ceramist and prankster Clayton Bailey. The exhibit is the largest collection of Bailey’s artworks anywhere in the world. The event includes a performance by Theron Brown, several guest musicians and refreshments will be available for purchase. The World of Wonders will continue after tonight’s grand opening and is free and open to the public, but you do need tickets. For hours, more information and tickets visit curatedstorefront.org.

May 28

• From 4 to 5:30, join Metro Parks at Springfield Bog, 1400 Portage Line Road, for a program "The Divide in Akron." The Continental Divide runs straight through Springfield Bog Metro Park. Discover what this means for our watersheds and learn about the history of the park property. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.