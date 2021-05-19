Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

May 22

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is offering limited-capacity planetarium shows. Cosmic Kids, for ages 3 and up at 11, is at 11:30 a.m.. This15-minute show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large, for ages 7 and up, will be at 2 and 3 p.m. This 30-minute show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis.

• Spring is in full bloom and share in a morning walk at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and listen to the sounds of spring. For more information, go to www.starkparks.com.

May 24

• Join in Late Night Baking with Julia at 8:45 p.m. It is rhubarb season and learn how to make a festive and beautiful rhubarb almond cake which can be made vegan. The program is virtual on Facebook through the Stark Library. For more information, call 330-452-0665 or visit stark.libnet.info/event/4835921.

• Join the virtual book club “White Houses” by Amy Bloom at 6 p.m. with the First Ladies Museum and Library. Lorena Hickok meets Eleanor Roosevelt in 1932 while reporting on Franklin Roosevelt’s presidential campaign. For more information, call 330-452-0876 or sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-on-the-page-virtual-book-club-tickets-129906127725.

May 26

• Visit the North Canton Farmer’s Market, 1447 N. Main St. (former Kmart parking lot) from 3 to 6 p.m. The market will feature more than45 vendors offering a wide range of farm products, baked goods, crafts and home/pet/personal care items. There will be food trucks, farm animals, demonstrations, non-profits, make and takes, live music, and fun with the North Canton Public Library. Follow the market on Facebook for more details.

• At 6 p.m., the technology department of Massillon Public Library will host a photo editing on smartphones as a live class online at You Tube. Learn how to edit photos on both Apple and Android phones. Using the simple techniques demonstrated in this class. You will be able to make any photo look better. Registration is required and must be completed by May 25. An email explaining to connect to the session will be sent to participants the day of the program. For more information, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 344.