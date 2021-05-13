Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Join in the fun of Bicycle Bingo in downtown Akron to celebrate National Bike Month. Bicycle Bingo was created by the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition to encourage riding at all experience levels. There are three chances to win a gift card to a local bike shop for those who complete their bingo and turn it in by May 31. For more information, visit https://ctycms.com/oh-akron/docs/bicycle-bingo-85x11-2021.pdf.

May 14

• The Akron Rubber Ducks are hosting a family fun comedy night at Canal Park featuring America’s Got Talent finalist Preacher Lawson. The park will open at 7 p.m. and the opening act takes the stage at 8 p.m. with Lawson performing at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or by phone at (330) 253-5153. The park is located at 300 S Main Street.

May 15

• Family Day: Choose Your Own Adventure Family Weekend will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. If your family is up for an adventure drop into the Akron Art Museum, no registration needed. Families will enjoy the challenge of scavenger hunts, gallery games, portrait puzzles and more. Activities will be self-serve so everyone can go at their own pace and stay as long as you like. The museum is at 1 S High Street.

• From 8 to 9:30 p.m. join Metro Parks to discover “whooo is awake in the forest after the sun goes down.” The program takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park /Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

May 17

• Celebrate 100 years of Summit Metro Parks with a stroll along Daffodil Trail, 3100 Brush Road. Enjoy spring blooms and learn about the history of this area by following this self-guided trail program, available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., May 17-31. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 18

• Canal Park is the site of the "I Survived 2020 And All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt" 2020 Survivor Night. First 1,000 fans receive a T-shirt. It is craft beer Tuesday. Visit milb.com for more information. Canal Park is at 300 S Main Street.

• Join in online to celebrate World Turtle Day with the Metro Parks from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Get to know the species found in the parks with the help of some live turtle ambassadors and learn why turtles need our help. Bring any questions to this live broadcast. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 20

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., join Metro Parks to swap some plants at Goodyear Heights Metro Park,2077 Newton St. They can be cuttings from plants in your yard or freshly grown from seed. Plants should be labeled with name and contained in pots. Vegetables and herbs are preferred, but all plants are welcome. All are encouraged to attend, even without plants to share. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065 for more information.