Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

MAY 14

• The North Canton Garden Club invites the community to a Perennial Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 and May 15 at 520 Heatherwood St. SW. Club Members will be on hand to help with choices and to answer questions. Pay with either cash or check.

May 15

• The 720 May Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is an open-air market which offers more than 100 vendors of food, art, music and more. It is located on Main and Maple Streets in North Canton City Square, 241 South Main Street.

• The Massillon Public Library is hosting Anime Afternoon for teens grades 7 through 12 via Zoom and streaming on Funimation. The program is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, x312.

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be offering limited-capacity planetarium shows. Cosmic Kids will be offered for ages 3 and up at 11 and 11:30. This 15-minute show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. This 30-minute show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis.

• Enhance your adventure at Quail Hollow Park by stopping by the visitor table outside the Nature Center for a guided activity for all ages. Masks are required. The program is from noon to 3 p.m. The park is located at 13480 Congress Lake road. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com.