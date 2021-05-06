Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

May 7

• Hit the trail to learn fun facts about bird migration and identification while experiencing the beauty of peak migration season at Firestone Metro park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. This self-guided activity will be available on Willow Trail from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 7-16. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

May 8

• Grab your gardening gloves and join the City of Green Parks Division in the first Garlic Mustard War from 9 a.m. to noon at Southgate Park. The Village of Put-In-Bay has challenged the city of Green to see who can remove the most of this invasive vegetation from their parks. Groups and individuals are encouraged to register for the event at cityofgreen.org/GarlicMustardWar. A limited supply of T-shirts commemorating this event are available to volunteers on a first come-first serve basis. Registration is required. Volunteers must arrive by 8:45 a.m. to receive a quick training from EnviroScience staff on how to identify and remove garlic mustard. All volunteers must enter the part at the south trail head parking lot at 6521 Mt. Pleasant Rd. and park in the designated area. For more information and to register, visit cityofgreen.org/GarlicMustardWar.

• From noon to 4 p.m., enhance your adventure at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, by stopping by the visitor table outside the Nature Center for a guided activity. For more information, visit to www.starkparks.com.

• From 8 to 10 a.m., hike more than four miles to discover the scenic landscape and wildlife of the maple beech forest. The distance hike takes place at Munroe Falls Metro Park/Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Teens ages 13 to 17 are invited to join Metro Park’s interpretive artist for a virtual lesson in nature drawing from noon to 1 p.m. All you need is a pencil and paper. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Join Spring Picnic Days at Hale Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and enjoy the natural beauty of the living history museum and Cuyahoga Valley as the season comes into full bloom.

• The Green Branch Library is hosting a Zoom Rules of the Road Financial Seminar from 10 to 11 a.m. The presentation will be given by Josh Kaluzne from Edward Jones Investments. He teaches fundamental concepts of investing and strategies to help build wealth. Register for this program, at the library or online at akronlibrary.org/locations/green or call 330-896-9074.

• From 1 to 2:30 p.m., enjoy a unique history of Tallmadge Meadows at Munroe Falls Metro Park, 1088 North Ave.. Chat with a park naturalist at the trailhead for additional information to guide your exploration of the unique history of Tallmadge Meadows Area, which includes the former Summit County Home Farm and Potter's Field. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 9

• From noon to 1 p.m., join the Metro Park’s interpretive artist online for nature drawing for kids ages 6 to12. All you need are a pencil and paper. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. Registration is required. Call 330-865-8065 for more information.

• Register for a self-guided tour of the Manor House at Quail Hollow State Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, to see how the families who settled Quail Hollow lived. Tours are from 2 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. and note that the three-story home does not have an elevator. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com.

• Join a special Spring Picnic Day for Mother’s Day with the Akron Symphony at Hale Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The symphony trio will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Bring your picnic, relax and enjoy time with mom. Hale Farm is at 2686 Oak Hill Road.

• Take mom to Stan Hywet, 714 N. Portage Path, for Mother’s Day. Mom’s receive a complimentary admission, which includes a self-guided tour of the Manor House, the Gate Lodge and the landscaped historic gardens and grounds. For more information, visit stanhywet.org or call 330-836-5533.

May 10

• A virtual presentation, Mental Health Awareness, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Green Branch Library. Register for this program, at the library, online at the akronlibrary.org/locations/green or call 330-896-9074.

May 12

• From 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., join a Metro Park’s interpretive artist for an inspiring lesson in nature journaling as a technique for practicing mindfulness. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Everyone can join in online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to celebrate turtles. Discover why they are special and how we can help protect them. Meeting ID: 846 9425 4661 For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 15

• From 8 to 9:30 p.m., join Metro Parks to discover “whooo is awake in the forest after the sun goes down.” The program takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

• Mystery on the Farm will take place from noon to 3 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. at Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road. The program leads guests through a series of vignettes to find clues and solve the mystery of the deed to the farm. Reservations are required. Visit www.wrhs.org for reservations and information.