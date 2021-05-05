Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

May 7

• At 6 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app, the Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a trivia session geared toward, but not limited to, teens. The trivia topic for May is Animated Disney Movies and the first-place winner will win a prize. For more information or to register, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.

• At 8 p.m., May 7 and May 9, Avenue Arts presents Steel Magnolias streaming virtually. This cast of brilliant women will entertain you from the comfort of your own home. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.avenueartscanton.com.

May 8

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum is offering limited-capacity planetarium shows. The 15-minute Cosmic Kids show is for ages 3 and up and will be at 11 and 11:30 a.m. It includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show and music. The 30-minute Universe at Large for ages 7 and older is at 2 and 3 p.m. This show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis.

• From noon to 4 p.m., enhance your adventure at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, by stopping by the visitor table outside the Nature Center for a guided activity. For more information, go to www.starkparks.com.

May 9

• Register for a self-guided tour of the Manor House at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, to see how the families who settled the area lived. The three-story home does not have an elevator. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com. The tours will be given from 2 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

• From 4:30 to 5 p.m., May 11, via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host “Virtual Kids Create!” Registration must be complete by May 9. Learn how to create “Poured Paint Terra Cotta Wind Chimes.” Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org, then pick up your packet of supplies at the children’s department. The program is free and open to children and their families in grades K through 6. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants on the day of the program. For more information, contact childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 317.

May 10

• At 6 p.m. via Zoom, join Massillon Public Library Director Sherie Brown for an informative and interactive Zoom session concerning Elder Fraud and Scams. Registration must be complete by May 10. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from all kinds of dastardly schemes. This program is presented in partnership with Coleman Professional Services, the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement. Visit www.massillonlibrary.org to register for this free program. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants in advance of the program. For more information, contact brownsh@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 314.

May 14

• The North Canton Garden Club invites the community to a Perennial Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 and May 15 at 520 Heatherwood St. SW. Club Members will be on hand to help with choices and to answer questions. Pay with either cash or check.