Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Christmas might look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep many of your holiday traditions alive – including your annual visit with Santa, who is partnering with his good friends at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to host Virtual Santa Visits. He is home social distancing with Mrs. Claus, but he can Zoom and talk with the boys and girls. Santa will visit with children for ten minutes for a personalized, one-on-one visit from 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 20. The cost is $30 plus a processing fee. Visit www.cvsr.org for more details.

• Vintage Carolers will perform outside at Gervasi Vineyards from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12, 18 and 19. Enjoy the sounds of traditional carols outside of the Bistro and Marketplace at Gervasi Vineyards weather permitting. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

• Lake Anna Holiday Lights are shinning from now through Jan. 3. Enjoy the free holiday light display at Lake Anna Park in Barberton, 615 W. Park Avenue. Lights come on at 5 p.m. and stay on until 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.

Dec. 18

• From 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 18-23, visit the Akron Zoo’s Wild Lights holiday light display. The evening will be full of fun with free carousel rides, Holly Jolly Hillside featuring lighted animals and trees synchronized to music, classic holiday town, and much more. Tickets must be purchased in advance and must have a reserved time slot to enter due to COVID and social distancing. All guests, ages 10 and older, are required to wear a COVID face covering at all times when in the Akron Zoo. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets.

• From 5:40 to 9 p.m., Dec. 18, Dec. 19 and Dec. 21, join in the Holiday Lantern Tour at Hale Farm. It is a tour of the village and visit the historic houses, decorated for the season. Experience the traditions of how the season was celebrated in the 19th century Western Reserve. They enjoy holiday treats. Dress for a 90-minute outdoor tour. COVID precautions. Reserve tickets online at www.wrhs.org/events.

• Horse drawn carriage rides will be held at Gervasi Vineyards from 5 to 8 p.m. with the last seat being sold at 7:30 p.m. or earlier if the horses are fatigued. Ride through the beautiful Gervasi estate. Rides begin at the Bistro and are first come, first served for $10 per person up to six people. Bring your own blanket. No reservations. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.

Dec. 19

• From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. join the Hartville Coin Show at the Hartville Marketplace, 1289 Edison St. NW. It is a day of vintage and new coins, paper currency and more. More than 30 coin vendors, food, and indoor shops. There is something for everyone. Visit www.hartvillemarket[lace.com.

• Gervasi is offering a family friendly holiday lunch with the Grinch. This green holiday icon will be visiting the Bistro to greet guests tableside and take photos while enjoying lunch. Visits will be non-contact and Santa is not available this year due to COVID. Reservations are recommended. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/holiday-events/.