First indoor farmer’s market opens in North Canton

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

NORTH CANTON Jena Grosschmidt had been coordinating the North Canton Farmer’s Market all summer. It was held outside in the parking lot of the old Kmart building on the corner of North Main and Applegrove streets. She had also been planning with the city of North Canton, which owns the Kmart building, to open the first area indoor farmer’s market.

All that planning paid off on Oct. 21 when the doors of the Kmart building were opened and there were 40 vendors inside stocked full of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more. All of Health Department guidelines were in place including vendors and customers wearing masks, the vendors were placed the appropriate distance as were the shoppers.

“The Farmer’s Market is now open year-round from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday,” Grosschmidt said. “Many of the same vendors are going to be here every week. There are a mix of our Wednesday and Saturday outdoor farmer’s market vendors. The vendors have been planning ahead so they would have fresh grown produce here every week. We are different than what Hartville offers because our vendors grow their own produce, making us a farmer’s market where many in Hartville buy their produce in bulk and they are more of a flea market.”

That difference makes the indoor North Canton Farmer’s Market the first one of its kind in Stark County. She added that over the summer, the North Canton Farmer’s Market saw about 1,600 people between the two days it was open each week. The indoor market is only open on Wednesdays.

Vendors will be offering fresh produce, meats and cheeses and other dairy products, snack items such as candied nuts and popcorn, fresh honey and maple syrup, live plants and many of the vendors will taking pre-orders for the holidays.

"We have an option on our website where people can place orders with the vendors and then stop by to pick their orders up on Wednesday for people who don’t feel comfortable spending too much time inside," Grosschmidt said. "We are looking for volunteers to help us implement a curbside service so if anyone wants to volunteer with us, contact us through the website (https://www.ncantonfarmersmarket.com/indoor).”

Grosschmidt added that plans call for adding more vendors as time goes on. Plus, there are several special events planned throughout the year such as a Thanksgiving Market, three Hollydays Markets and a Health and Nutrition Fair.

The new indoor market, 1447 N. Main St., offers plenty of parking and it is using the entire store so there is plenty of room inside and there are plenty of products and vendors to shop.