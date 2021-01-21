Wedding venues scheduling events for 2021, 2022

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. This year’s 24th annual Belden Village Bridal Show went on last weekend and, as always, the event always provides numerous opportunities for brides and grooms to visit various exhibits and talk to different event venues about holding their wedding.

There were plenty of other exhibits including the area’s best in bridal gowns, tuxedos, alterations, ceremony and reception venues, catering, rentals, travel, photography, DJ services, wedding cakes and more. All brides were encouraged to play the J Sullivan Travel Honeymoon Hunt for a chance to win prizes.

Event halls and venues were closed part of the year in 2020 due to pandemic guidelines. Although they were able to open mid-year, the weddings were much smaller and had to following many safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing, no dancing allowed and no gatherings in groups.

Regardless of the limitations put on large event gatherings, some of the venues made appropriate adjustments and were able to operate through the end of 2020 and most are seeing an uptick in rentals for 2021.

“We already have every Saturday booked in 2021 and are planning to open up our grand ballroom to accommodate more bookings," said Natalier Parks, who owns La Place Events Banquet Hall in Akron. “Our first event after being closed last year was on June 20 and we stayed busy through November.”

Lindsay Kulick with Glenmoor Country Club said it had far fewer weddings last year than in the past, but things are looking better for 2021.

“We started last year off with hosting a few bridal shows in January,” Kulick said. “Our bridal season is typically May through October and we ended up with 13 weddings last year versus our normal 35. We can host wedding receptions up to 300 people but could only accommodate up to 150 las year but at least people were still able to get married.”

Canton Chair Rentals store manager Anne Haines said the company started 2020 with some indoor events, but mostly the year was spent helping with outdoor events such as weddings and some graduation parties.

“We have not had any trade shows yet this year but there are some people still holding fundraisers, “Haines said. “Many brides last year went ahead with a smaller wedding and postponed the reception to this year or next. One of the services we focused on was helping people set up events with the proper social distancing and implementing the CDC guidelines properly.”

Officials with Spring Valley Golf Course in East Sparta said last year was a disappointment but said the company was able to host a few events, including wedding receptions.

“We use our gazebo for most of our weddings which is outdoors,” said event coordinator Beth Garner. “We do have a banquet hall we use for backups if the weather is bad. There were definitely smaller weddings last year. It seems like the energy is up right now and that most brides are looking forward to celebrating their big day this year with family.”

All of these venues and more were busy during this year’s Bridal Show talking with brides, grooms and families during the two-day event. Most are hopeful they will get in a full event season this year and hoping that some restrictions will be lifted some time in 2021.