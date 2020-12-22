Gnomes run wild in Stark Parks Tam O’Shanter Park

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. For those looking for something fun to do besides holiday shopping, Stark Parks held a Gnome Run/Walk event in Tam O’Shanter Park on Hills & Dales Road in Jackson Township.

The event was a fun way to get in some physical activity and enjoy an experience outdoors after the Thanksgiving holiday. There was a free fun run or walk around a two-mile course at Tam O’Shanter Park. Some participants dressed as a gnome and took selfies with a gnome for a chance to win a gnome-themed basket from Friends of Stark Parks.

Other gnomevember events were hosted at Fichtner Park in Hartville and Fry Family Park near East Sparta and Magnolia during the month.

“The course was set up for the weekend after Thanksgiving and the weather ended up being great," said Stark Parks Public Relations Coordinator Jared Shive. “We wanted to encourage families to #optoutside on Friday and Saturday and enjoy time in a local park. A few dozen individuals and families who hiked or ran the course submitted selfies. Some participants brought and ran/walked with their own gnome for an extra challenge. They can be viewed at #gnomerun.”

Shive said Julie Freday won the basket which included a membership to Friends of Stark Parks and the Healthy Adventures group along with various gnome items and a Stark Parks puzzle.

There were about 15 gnomes placed throughout the marked course. There were also gnome-themed puns, like “Smile! You gnome you love it!” and “Make gnome mistake you’re rockin’ it” strategically placed throughout the course as well to motivate park patrons to keep going.

“This was a new event, and we will certainly consider it again for future years. We hope that Gnomevember events and the Gnome Run motivated some visitors to check out a park and get some exercise. We enjoyed putting the idea together and seeing smiles and laughing in person through the submitted pictures,” Shive said.