Stark County Artists Exhibit open at Massillon Museum

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

MASSILLON The Stark County Artists exhibit opened at Massillon Museum at the end of September and it will continue to be open for viewing through Jan. 17.

There are 57 pieces of artworks representing 40 artists this year.

This show is a long-time tradition at the Massillon Museum having first run in 1934 when it was a state-wide show. In 1980, the show was refocused to include artists from just Stark County.

“The artists who enter range anywhere from 18 years old just starting their art career to seasoned artists who exhibit nationally," said Heather Bullach, the traveling exhibits coordinator at the museum.

She added that the show is judged, and the jurors award a Best in Show along with a 2nd and 3rd place, and a handful of Honorable Mentions. There is also a People's Choice award determined at the end of the exhibit each year. Anyone may submit one vote for their favorite piece in person at the Museum.

​ “We select three different independent jurors each year from outside of Stark County. This year's jurors were: Nolan Beck-Rivera: designer, founder of Heyhey Studio (Cleveland); Alexandria Couch: painter, printmaker (Akron); and Bellamy Printz: printmaker, co-founder of Zygote Press, owner of Deep Dive Art Projects and Editions (Cleveland),” Bullach said.

All of the artists must live or work in Stark County or have previously lived in Stark County. Artists from across the county are represented.

“​This show provides such a great opportunity for our local artists to exhibit their work and for our community to see the diversity and talent represented in our area. ​Each year we open the submission process sometime around May through July. Artists may submit online or by mailing or dropping off a physical form and flash drive or disk with digital images. All rules are listed at massillonmuseum.org/scae and are updated each year sometime in the spring. Artists can also join our mailing list for any updates regarding the show. massillonmuseum.org/mailinglist,” Bullach said.

She added that typically the museum has an in-person reception for the artists but this year there was a virtual reception.

“We typically have a really fun evening with a packed-out gallery for our opening reception and awards presentation," Bullach said. "This year, we had to adjust and move to a virtual reception. With just a few staff members along with a few of our board members and their family members in the gallery we broadcast a live video via Facebook where we gave an overview of the show and announced the award winners.”

This year’s award winners included the listed artists below:

• Best in show: Judi Krew, A woman's place was in the home.

Vintage pieces of embroidery and tatting work made by my husband’s grandmother, circa 1930s–1950s

Second place: Patricia Zinsmeister Parker, Shared Desires (A Cup of Coffee), mixed media

Third place: Priscilla Roggenkamp, (Not) Our Bodies Ourselves, dyed fabric

• Honorable mentions:

Jess Bennett, Canton, printmaking

Todd Bergert, Rindy, oil

Gerald Fox, Imminent Storm, oil

Nicole Malcolm, Making Wishes, installation, ink, screen print

Stephen Tornero, Shape Study, handwoven silk, cotton and rayon fiber