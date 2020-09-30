Popular 720 Market debuts Sidestreet MKT at Oakwood Square

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

PLAIN TWP. After having to cancel numerous scheduled open-air market events this season because of the pandemic, the 720 Market was able to debut its new concept called Sidestreet MKT.

It’s a smaller version of the 720 Market events which are themed and features a select mix of makers, bakers, brewers, growers and more.

Lynn and Dave Shimko developed the 720 Market several years ago to bring together local vendors who make and sell their own products. The outdoor markets have been a huge hit in the area usually drawing thousands of shoppers at each event.

The Shimkos generally host several markets between May and October at different locations around the county. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance, all but one of the 720 Market events have been canceled.

There, however, is a 720 Market still scheduled for Dec. 5 at the Akron Canton Airport, it will be an indoor and outdoor market with local vendors.

The first Sidestreet MKT was held in recently at Oakwood Square in Plain Township with two more scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.

“We had 34 vendors here today and we’ll have a different vendors each of the next several Saturdays,” said Lynn. “Vendors will rotate on the different dates and we are planning on having 50 vendors for the Oct. 10 event. Masks are required to be worn by vendors and attendees. Plus, we have the vendors spaced apart with directional arrows painted in the grass and Medical Mercy and Drug Mart have hand sanitizer for those who want it.”

Lynn said that the owners of the Oakwood Square contacted her to see if she was interested in hosting the Sidestreet MKT in the plaza.

“It was an opportunity to get our vendors out and to sell and it was an opportunity for people to stop by the newly remodeled Oakwood Square plaza and to visit the shops and restaurants that are open here,” Lynn said.

She added that while they are in a smaller space, they were able to easily space the vendors safely apart for them and for the shoppers.