Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Visitors who enjoy snapping photos in the Summit County Metro Parks will once again have an opportunity to have their work displayed for the public. Through Nov. 15, visitors may submit entries for the 21st Amateur Photography Exhibit, which will be displayed in the Nature Realm or by virtual exhibit. A limit of two printed photographs will be accepted per entrant, and all images must be taken in areas managed by Summit Metro Parks. With each entry, include your name, address, phone number, email, the location where the image was taken and a title for the image. Entries should not be matted or framed and should be one of the following sizes: 5"x7", 8"x10" or 11"x14" and printed on photo paper. Due to COVID-19, please note that photographs will not be returned. Visitors may drop off entries during spree rewards pickup (see hikingspree.summitmetroparks.org for dates and information) or mail them to 975 Treaty Line Road., Akron OH 44313, c/o Alisa. Please include with your submission a completed entry form, which may be downloaded from the top of the park district’s Programs & Events webpage or directly from http://bit.ly/SMPphotoexhibit. For more information, visit summitmetroparks.org or call 330-865-8065.

• The Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree has begun. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the nation. This year, the Fall Hiking Spree theme is “Field to Forest” – celebrating the rich agricultural past of many Summit Metro Parks locations, as well as their successful return to nature. Take a journey on this year’s spree and explore the former farms and fields that are now forests. Safety is the park district’s top priority. Due to COVID-19, Summit Metro Parks urges visitors to stay home if sick or exhibiting symptoms, wash their hands before coming to the parks, follow directional signage and maintain at least six feet from other visitors. The park district also reminds visitors to avoid congregating in parking lots or at points of interest and to bypass busy areas. Visitors are asked to bring their own water and hand sanitizer and if possible, to carry out their own trash.

Oct. 17

• Howl-o-ween At the Zoo will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dress up in a costume and explore the zoo decorated for a non-scary Howl-o-ween celebration. Enjoy the themed selfie stations throughout the park, meet some favorite mascots and receive a goodie bag at the end of your adventure. All participants must have a ticket to enter that is purchased online. Ages 10 and over are required to wear a mask at all times when in the zoo. Adults may come in costumes, but they ask they do not wear scary costumes. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets and information.

• The Akron Children’s Museum will bring the party to you through the Party At Home-themed Grown-Up Play Date. From 5 to 10 p.m., enjoy a dinner by pickup or delivery options from Blue Heron Brewery, Crave Cantina or Vaccaro’s Trattoria. A virtual program will be online at 7 p.m. An online auction will be held from Oct. 10 to 18. Play an optional virtual trivia challenge. Play online against others across the community for a chance to win prizes at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available at www.akronkids.org.

• Monster Rocktober is being held by the Akron Children’s Museum for the whole family. It is outdoor fun every at three different times – 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. All activities are outdoors in socially distant marked spaces at Lock 3 Park. Activities are free and each activity lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Performers will be on hand on the Lock 3 stage. Dance, create and stay active. All activities are open to the public.

Oct. 18

From 9 to 11 a.m., Signs of Wildlife will be held at Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road. Before hitting the trail for Fall Hiking Spree, drop by the tent to interact from a safe distance with interpretive naturalists and learn about how migratory birds use the bog for their journey south. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 19

• Is My Child a Late Talker will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn about toddler language development presented by Rebecca Moore, a licensed and certified speech-language pathologist. Register to receive a Zoom event link invite for the virtual program.

Oct. 19

• From 12:30 to 1 p.m., get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled virtual exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join Metro Parks at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82397322242. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Oct. 24

• Monster Rocktober is being held by the Akron Children’s Museum for the whole family. It is outdoor fun every at three different times – 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. All activities are outdoors in socially distant marked spaces at Lock 3 Park. Activities are free and each activity lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Performers will be on hand on the Lock 3 stage. Dance, create and stay active. All activities are open to the public.