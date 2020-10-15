Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Canton Museum of Art announces virtual classes and workshops. For the safety of students and instructors, the school will be offering virtual online classes instead of in person classes and workshops. There are adult and kids classes and workshops to choose from, all ability and experience levels welcome. Registration and a schedule of classes and workshops is available at cantonart.org/learn.

• The Massillon Museum offers open studio times in its ceramics facility. The studio will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to adults who have previously studied ceramics at MassMu or another institution. The number of registrants is limited to allow maximum availability of the pottery wheels and studio equipment. The monthly fee is $50 ($40 per MassMu member). Use of tools, wheels, glazes and firing are included in the fee. Participants may bring their own clay or purchase a 25-pound bag from the Museum for $20. The studio is located in the former Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of Lincoln Way East and City Hall Street. It is accessed through the Museum’s main entrance. For more information, contact Stephanie Toole at 330-833-4061 ext. 104 or sltoole@massillonmuseum.org.

• Canal Fulton Library is hold virtual programs for children. Virtual Tots and Tales for ages 0 to 2 will share rhymes, songs and stories. Every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. through Nov. 17. Virtual Feed Me a Story for children ages 3 to 5 will share stories Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. through Nov. 18. The programs are available on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, call 330-854-4148 or visit www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

• Continuing through Dec. 30, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host an online program called “Bookmarked Adventures” on its Facebook page at 11 a.m. through Dec. 30. The storyteller will present a fun-filled family adventure video featuring fun facts, stories, and more. If you cannot join us at 11 a.m., patrons can watch the recorded version anytime at www.massillonlibrary.org. The program is free and open to the public and no registration is needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit the library’s website.

• The newest exhibit for the McKinley Monument and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, is "Colors!" which is open in the Keller Gallery. The exhibit features artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection that are grouped by color, ranging from vintage dresses and hats to glassware and china. It will be on exhibit through March 7.

Oct. 22

• The Canal Fulton Library, 154 Market S. NE, is asking whether you contain the carrots? Based on the book "Creepy Carrots," by Aaron Reynolds, try to build the tallest wall around the carrot patch to keep the carrots from escaping. Grab and Go bags are available for grades K through 5 from 3 to 8 p.m. Any extra bags will be available Friday while supplies last. For more information, call 330-854-4148 or visit www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

• Kahoot!, trivia at the Massillon Public Library, is at 4 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app. The Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a trivia session geared toward teens, but anyone is welcome to play. Participants will need to download Zoom and the Kahoot! app, which are both free. The trivia topic is Harry Potter Book Trivia. Log in and get your trivia fix. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.