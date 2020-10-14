Things to do around the Summit County area

The Suburbanite

Sweetest Day Couples Shoot

A Sweetest Day Couples Shoot will begin Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 17. The event will be held at Engage Virtual Range, 5035 Beach Road, Suite B, Medina. Learn new skills, compete for prizes and have fun. Each couple receives instruction, shooting time and a chance to shoot on the course. Reservations are required. COVID safety protocols are being followed. Book your reservation at engagevirtualrange.com.

Sports card show

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 17, Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market will be hosting a sports card show with more than 30 vendors. Each will be selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs and more. There is something for all levels of collectors from the beginner to seasoned veteran. The marketplace is at 1289 Edison St. NW.

Study spiders

Study about spiders at Spectacular Spiders and learn how beneficial they are to life. From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 17, at Akron Fossils and Science Center, 2080 S. Cleveland Massillon Road. The program is for the whole family. Pack a lunch and come for the day or for a couple of hours. Call 330-665-3466 or visit akronfossils.org to register and for more information. During the pandemic it is best to make sure the event has not been cancelled before going.

Candy Dash

First Tee of Akron is hosting a Candy Dash for all children from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Costumes are optional. Enjoy a walk along the golf course while collecting candy, treats and trinkets. The location is 2000 South Hawkins Avenue. For more information, call 330-375-2638.