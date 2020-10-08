Things to do around the Summit County area

The Suburbanite

Monster Rocktober

Monster Rocktober is being held by the Akron Children’s Museum for the whole family at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10. All the free activities are outdoors in socially distant marked spaces at Lock 3 Park. Activities are free and each activity lasts 45 minutes to an hour. Performers will be on hand on the Lock 3 stage. Dance, create and stay active. All activities are open to the public.

Going Batty

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it’s a flying mammal! What are bats and what makes them so special? Discover these cool creatures with your whole family as the Summit Metro Parks' virtual Going Batty program, which will from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 10. For more information, call 330-865-8065 or visit www.summitmetroparks.org.

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is something a little different to do at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW. The event will take place outside under the pavilion from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9. It is a unique atmosphere with music, food trucks, lights, and vendors. This event is perfect for someone who works during the day, or someone who just loves to shop. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 330-877-9860 or visit hartvillemarketplace.com.

Hale Harvest Festival

Hale Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Admission includes heritage gardens; foodways demonstrations; and early American craft and trade demonstrations, including glassblowing, blacksmithing, farm animals, home crafts and more. Cost $12 adults (ages 13+); $6 youth (ages 3 to12); members, youth 2 and under and active military are free. There will also be musical entertainment and Café 1810 will be open serving season favorites, cold drinks, beer and wine. Hale Farm is at 2686 Oak Hill Road. For safety guidelines and schedule of events visit www.halefarm.org.

Eye Spy!

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 13, hit the trail for a nature-themed self-guided Eye Spy! Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from Summit Metro Parks "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Seneca Trail in search of plants, animals and more. Bring a camera to document your finds. For information, call 330-865-8065. It takes place at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road.

Grown-Up Play Date

The Akron Children’s Museum will bring the party to you through the Party At Home-themed Grown-Up Play Date. From 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 17. Enjoy a dinner by pickup or delivery options from Blue Heron Brewery, Crave Cantina or Vaccaro’s Trattoria. A virtual program will be online at 7 p.m. An online auction will be held from Oct. 10 to oct. 18. Play an optional virtual trivia challenge. Play online against others across the community for a chance to win prizes at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available at www.akronkids.org.