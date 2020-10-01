Things to do around the Summit County area

The Suburbanite

Twisted WilderFest

The Green Arts Council, the City of Green, and The Twisted Olive are pleased to present the second annual Twisted WilderFest, a pop-up festival of makers and nature, at Southgate Park, 5300 Massillon Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 3. More than 50 local and regional makers, crafters, artists and food vendors are participating in this year’s outdoor event. Admission is free. Due to COVID-19, attendees must wear a mask and maintain six-foot distances while in the event area. Hand sanitizer stations will be available. Free parking is available at Boettler Park, located adjacent to Southgate Park, 5300 Massillon Road. No event parking at The Twisted Olive. This outdoor event is rain or shine.

Reel Abilities Film Festival

The Akron Public Library a virtual screening of Reel Abilities Film Festival: "Ian, A Moving Story." The event is family friendly and can be viewed from Oct. 3-10. The short documentary introduces Jarell, a teenager with autism who has learned to use hip-hop dance as a means to communicate his true self to the world. Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com.

Hale Harvest Festival

Hale Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 4, Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Admission also includes heritage gardens, foodways demonstrations; and early American craft and trade demonstrations, including glassblowing, blacksmithing, farm animals, home crafts and more. The festival is held from 10 a.m.to 5. p.m and cost is $12 adults (ages 13-plus); $6 youth (ages 3 to12); members, children 2 and under and active military members are free. There will also be musical entertainment and Café 1810 will be open serving season favorites, cold drinks, beer and wine. Hale Farm is at 2686 Oak Hill Road. For safety guidelines, schedule of events visit www.halefarm.org.

Magic Flute

Gervasi Vineyard and Cleveland Ballet are partnering together to offer the best in ballet with 26 professionally trained dancers from 10 countries. The Magic Flute will be presented at 8 p.m. Oct. 8-10 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 in the open-air pavilion on Gervasi’s 55-acre estate. Each ticket includes a house made dessert and Gervasi wine or hot beverage. Tables are available for reservation at https://www.gervasivineyard.com/ballet.

Howl-o-ween at the Zoo

Howl-o-ween at the Zoo will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 10, 11, 17, 24, 25 and 31. Dress up in a costume and explore the zoo decorated for a non-scary Howl-o-ween celebration. Enjoy the themed selfie stations throughout the park, meet some favorite mascots and receive a goodie bag at the end of your adventure. All participants must have a ticket to enter that is purchased online. Ages 10 and older are required to wear a mask at all times when in the zoo. Adults may come in costumes but they ask they do not wear scary costumes. Visit www.akronzoo.org for tickets and information.