Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Coventry High School class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Picks at PLX, 530 Portage Lakes Drive. Cost is $45 and the committee would appreciate help to locate other fellow alums. Contact Karen Rose at garpapa8590@gmail.com.

• Tickets are on sale at for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, which is opening back up for events beginning May 1. Purchase tickets online at cvsr.org for Friday night on the rails, dinner on the train and other events and excursions. For more information visit the website or call 330-439-5708.

• Theatre 8:15 is holding Youth Summer Classes June 7-25. Classes are limited to 12 students, and all COVID-19 guidelines are restrictions will be strictly followed. Classes for Puppet and Stage Play for ages 5 to 8 beginners. Acting classes for ages 8 to 11 and 12 to 18. Classes paid by May 1 are discounted. Register online at www.theatre815.com. Email for more information at info@theatre815.com.

April 30

• Learn about wildflowers virtually from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Peek into what is blooming through Zoom. See vivid pictures and learn about historical uses of these plants and the unusual ways they were named. The naturalist will suggest great locations to view them in the Metro Parks. Zoom meeting ID is 881 6161 3399. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 4 to 5:30 p.m., join a naturalist for a hike around the Summit Lake Loop Trail. Observe your surroundings in the heart of spring as nature prepares for summer. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. The event is at Summit Lake, Reach Opportunity Center parking lot at 390 W. Croisier St. Visit us online at summitmetroparks.org.

May 1

• Join Spring Picnic Days at Hale Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and enjoy the natural beauty of the living history museum and Cuyahoga Valley as the season comes into full bloom.

• Join Quail Hollow for fun by stopping by the visitor table outside the Nature Center for a guided activity. Participants are required to adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines. The program is noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com/ The park is at 13480 Congress Lake Ave.

• From 2 to 4 p.m., try Disc Golf with Metro Parks at Silver Meadows Cross Country Course located, 4579 Medina Line Road. It is a great way to get outside and try something new. The parks will have discs to loan and tips for how to play. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

May 2

• From 9 to 10:30 a.m., learn how to spot and identify birds while exploring beautiful Summit Lake. Bring binoculars if able. Participants must wear a mask and social distance. Registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065. The program takes place at Summit Lake Nature Center, 411 Ira Ave.

May 3

• A virtual presentation of the History of Portage Lakes will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Judy Narducci, local historian. Register in person, by phone, 330-896-9074 or by computer to receive a Zoom link at the Green Branch Library, 4046 Massillon Road.

May 5

• "The Beaver Wars" presented by Patrick Bronson of Toledo Metroparks will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom through the Green Branch Library. More than 400 years ago, Native nations battled each other over control of the Great Lakes fur trade. This fascinating history is little-known but shaped the course of the entire continent. Register for this program, at the library, by calling or online at the akronlibrary.org/locations/green or call 330-896-9074.