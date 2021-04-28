Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The McKinley Museum is offering an on-demand package of virtual programming. This collection of history and science programs highlights some of the “hidden gems” at the museum. Participants will learn more about some of the rare items the museum has safely tucked away in storage, as well as hidden gems that are “hiding in plain sight” in the exhibits. The cost is $25 per household. The link will be available for purchase on the museum’s website at www.McKinleyMuseum.org and can be viewed anytime, on-demand after purchase. Visit the website to see what programs are available.

May 4

• At 1 p.m., via Zoom, the Massillon Public Library invites anyone who is interested in local history and genealogy to attend “Highlights from the MassMu Archives!” Archivist Mandy Altimus Stahl presents a virtual and interactive “show and tell” of various pieces in the MassMu archives. This program is presented in partnership with the Massillon Local History and Genealogy Society, it is free and all are welcome. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants in advance of the program. Visit www.massillonlibrary.org to register. For more information about the program, contact Christine Bowman at bowmanch@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, x350.

• At 7 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app, the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host a “Kahoot! Family Trivia: Fairy Tales!” Grab the family and test your knowledge of fairy tale trivia! Participants will need to download the Kahoot! app and Zoom in order to participate. Registration is required and closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 2. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants in advance of the program. For more information, contact childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or call 330-832-9831, ext. 317. To register for this free program, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 5

• The annual in-person Canton Senior Expo has been postponed for 2021, but is being converted into a Canton Senior Expo Drive-Thru Event, sponsored by Aultman, at the Cultural Center for Arts and Canton Memorial Civic Center covered driveway, 1101 Market Ave N. Register in advance and receive a free Chick-fil-A lunch including a chicken sandwich, fruit, chips and bottled water, a new 2021-2022 issue of the Insight for Seniors publication, a free resource guide for seniors in Stark County and a welcome bag full of local resources from event participants. Advance reservations are required. Space is limited. To register, call to 234-347-0032 or register online at http://bit.ly/CantonSeniorExpo21. Follow Drive-Thru event updates and more registration details at www.Facebook.com/CantonSeniorExpo.

May 6

• At 10 a.m., the Massillon Public Library Children’s Department will host “Online Story Time Friends!” via Zoom. The library’s storyteller will share stories and songs perfect for preschoolers. Register online at www.massillonlibrary.org. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to registered participants in advance of the program. For more information contact childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, x317.

May 7

• At 6 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app, the Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a trivia session geared toward teens, but anyone is welcome to play! Participants will need to download Zoom and the Kahoot! app, which are both free. The trivia topic for May is Animated Disney Movies and the first-place winner will win a prize. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.