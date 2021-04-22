Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• Theatre 8:15 is holding Youth Summer Classes between June 7-25. Classes are limited to 12 students, and all COVID-19 guidelines are restrictions will be strictly followed. Classes include Puppet and Stage Play for ages 5 to 8 beginners and acting classes for ages 8 to 11 and 12 to 18. Classes that are paid by May 1 are discounted. Register online at www.theatre815.com. Email for more information at info@theatre815.com.

April 23

• From 6 to 11 p.m., join Curated Storefront and Downtown Akron Partnership as they officially reveal Band, Akron’s newest programmatic light installation by artist Ian Brill at 1 Cascade Plaza. Stop by Cascade Plaza to experience live music syncing with the installation, drinks, snacks and an opportunity to hear from Brill. Curated Storefront will also be providing small socially distanced and masked tours of its newest program World of Wonders, which includes more than 100 pieces of Clayton Bailey artwork. Tours are on a limited first come, first serve basis. Visit BandAkron Light Up Reveal’s Facebook page.

• At 7:30 p.m., The University of Akron is holding its virtual Spring Opera. The performance will include Gary Belshaw’s "The Worst One Ever," and Gian-Carlo Menotti’s "The Telephone." The event is free and open to the public at www.uakron.edu/music. For more information, call 330-972-8301 or emial concerts@uakron.edu. Visit www.uakron.edu/music for more information.

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join a Metro Park naturalist virtually to prepare yourself for birding by ear. Learn tips, tricks and common birds to set you off on the right “wing.” Speakers or headphones are recommended, but not required. Zoom Meeting ID is 863 4120 2016 For information, call 330-865-8065.

April 24

• Join Spring Picnic Days at Hale Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 and April 25. Guests are invited to pack a picnic and enjoy the natural beauty of the living history museum and Cuyahoga Valley as the season comes into full bloom.

• From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in honor of the Metro Park’s district’s centennial anniversary, SMP staff have cultivated a selection of “Heritage Trees” from iconic or historically significant species within Summit Metro Parks. As a symbol of the park district’s past, present and future, the Metro Parks invite residents to bring home and plant a free tree from any of nine locations. See the locations and species online. All trees will be offered first-come, first-served and subject to availability. Check Metro Park’s Twitter feed for the latest updates the day of the event. Visitors to the event are requested to wear a mask and remain in vehicles when possible.

• From noon to 1 p.m., join a naturalist to kick off the fishing season (socially distanced) at Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road. Children ages 15 and under (accompanied by an adult) are invited to get outside and fish. Bait and poles will be provided. Advance registration is required. For more information, call 330-865-8065.

April 26

Register at www.akronlibrary.org to receive a link to join in Family Zoom Night: Disney Trivia at 6:30 p.m. Invite your family and friends to test their magical movie knowledge. All ages welcome. Program link provided after registration. Register at www.akronlibrary.org.

April 28

• From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., children ages 3 to 6 can join in virtual "Kinderealm – Growing Gardens" to learn about vegetable gardens. Zoom meeting ID is 872 3291 6801. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Join in Superhero Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road. Fly by the front desk and check out the activities available for National Superhero Day. Don't miss your chance for "super" fun and small prizes.

April 29

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Metro Parks presents Good Gardens: Seed Swap and Starting Workshop. Bring seeds to share, donate or trade with fellow gardeners. A short workshop and demonstration will cover the best practices for stating seeds indoors as well as directly sowing outside. Register in advance. For more information, call 330-865-8065. The program will take place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St.