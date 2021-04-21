Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

April 23

• At 6 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app, the Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a trivia session in conjunction with the Big Read. The trivia is geared toward teens, but anyone is welcome to play. The trivia topic for this special Kahoot! trivia session is Greek mythology. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.

April 24

• Join Hartville MarketPlace, 1289 Edison St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Bee Crafty to be held in the MarketPlace. Shop a variety of handmade and handcrafted items with many vendors on hand.

• At 6 p.m. April 26, the Massillon Public Library is hosting via Zoom, a “Magical Creatures Story Time.” This program is in conjunction with the 2021 Big Read and is affectionately being called the “Little” Big Read. Children from Pre-K to Grade 2 and their favorite adults are invited to this special story time where they will learn about some magical and mythical creatures. Register must be complete by April 24 and can be done online at www.massillonlibrary.org. Then, come into the Children’s Department to pick up a special surprise before the program.

• The Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will be offering limited-capacity planetarium shows. Cosmic Kids will be offered for ages 3 and up at 11 and 11:30 and a.m. This 15-minute show includes a look at the constellations and planets, a light show, and music. The Universe at Large will be offered for ages 7 and up at 2 and 3 p.m. This 30-minute show includes monthly highlights, the latest astronomical news, and a night sky tour. Planetarium shows are included with paid admission to the Museum. All shows are provided on a first come, first served basis. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

• The Massillon Public Library has a Little Free Library and is celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in the Camille Leslie Memorial Reading Garden. Everyone is invited to take a book or leave a book. The celebration will include guest speakers, refreshments, and entertainment. To learn more, visit www.LittleFreeLibrary.org.

April 27

• From 6 to 7 p.m., April 27, the Massillon Public Library Technology Department will host a live online YouTube Live class on “Cryptocurrency Demystified.” Discover the revolutionary world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Registration is required by April 27. An email explaining how to connect to the live session will be sent to participants the day of the program. For more information about the program, contact330-832-9831, ext. 344. To register, visit www.massillonlibrary.org.