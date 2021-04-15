Summit County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• The Akron RubberDucks are launching a virtual search for National Anthem performers for the 2021 season. All interested singers, vocal groups (five singers or fewer), and musicians must send a digital submission via video of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem no later than April 22. Virtual submissions are the only way to audition for 2021 national anthem performances at Canal Park, no other arrangements can be made at this time. In-person auditions will return in 2022. Submit auditions by sending the video, along with the name(s), address, and phone number to promotions@akronrubberducks.com. Digital submissions can be accepted via YouTube video, Vimeo, WeTransfer, or other transfer site that allows for downloading videos. Auditions can be no longer than two minutes, All auditions must be no longer than two minutes, use the best possible audio and video equipment, hold steady, oriented horizontally, clear shot of performers, well-lit area, for groups abide by social distancing guidelines. Visit Rubber Ducks Facebook or call 330-253-5151.

• Tickets are on sale at for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad which is opening back up for events beginning May 1. Purchase tickets online at cvsr.org for Friday night on the rails, dinner on the train and other events and excursions. For more information visit the website or call 330-439-5708.

• Theatre 8:15 is holding Youth Summer Classes June 7 through June 25. Classes are limited to 12 students, and all COVID-19 guidelines are restrictions will be strictly followed. Classes for Puppet and Stage Paly for ages 5 to 8 beginners. Acting classes for ages 8 to 11 and 12 to 18. Classes paid by May 1 are discounted. Register online at www.theatre815.com. Email for more information at info@theatre815.com.

April 16

• From 6 to 7:30 p.m., discover the wildflowers that are popping up in the park. A naturalist will show you these beautiful gems along the trail and share interesting tidbits about the plants. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065. Silver Creek Metro Park /Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road.

April 17

• Virtual Nature Drawing for Teens will be held from noon to 1 p.m. for teens 13 to 17. Join the Metro Parks interpretive artist for a virtual lesson in nature drawing. Paper, pencils and a computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 6 to 7, join in a virtual history of the Metro Parks, which are celebrating 100 years. The value of parks was clear during the events of last year, but the history shows that people have always seen the importance of parks in our communities. Zoom meeting ID: 849 7019 5722 For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., visit the Friends of Portage Lakes Library Book Sale for a $5 Grab-and-Go Bag Sale. The bags contain a minimum of 10 books and will be labeled by category. All bags will be stapled shut and must remain closed until outside. No returns, exact change preferred. The library is located at 4261 Manchester Road. For more information, call 330-644-7050

• School age kids can join in for a virtual afternoon (2 to 3 p.m.) of furry fun during Portage Lakes Branch Zoom Tails and Tales (Paws for Reading). Read to your favorite story to a therapy dog. Register to receive a Zoom link for the program. For more information call 330-644-7050.

April 18

• Children ages 6 to 12 can join in virtual Nature Drawing for Kids with the Metro Parks. The program is noon to 1 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. Join the park’s interpretive artist for this virtual lesson in nature drawing. Paper, pencils and a computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. For information, call 330-865-8065.

April 19

• Take a self-guided Celebrate Earth Week at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Road. Visitors of all ages can enjoy a self-guided hike featuring inventions inspired by Mother Nature. This experience will be available along Cherry Lane Trail from April 19 through April 26 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Pick up a teen craft-to-go to make a squishy stress Fidget. Relax with this DIY stress ball craft. Water beads, balloons and instructions provided for you to create your own calm while supplies last. Pick up your kit at the Springfield-Lakemore Branch Library, 1500 Canton Road. For more information call 330-643-4770. Available from noon to 8 p.m.

April 22

• Join a Metro Park’s naturalist online to explore what makes Earth special and discover ways to keep the planet beautiful. It takes place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and is for kids ages 7 to 14. Zoom meeting ID: 834 4265 4101. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• Join Metro Parks from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for Virtual Earth Day for Adults. Join a naturalist online to discover the history of this holiday, meaningful ways you can celebrate and the amazing ecosystem services our wonderful planet offers us. Zoom meeting ID: 816 9414 3439. For information, call 330-865-8065.

April 23

• From 6 to 11 p.m., join Curated Storefront and Downtown Akron Partnership as it officially reveals Band, Akron’s newest programmatic light installation by artist Ian Brill at 1 Cascade Plaza. Stop by Cascade Plaza to experience live music syncing with the installation, drinks for purchase, snacks, and an opportunity to hear from artist Ian Brill. Curated Storefront will also be providing small socially distanced and masked tours of their newest program World of Wonders, over 100 pieces of Clayton Bailey artwork. Tours are on a limited first come, first serve basis. Visit BandAkron Light Up Reveal’s Facebook page.