Stark County area calendar of events

The Suburbanite

FYI

• ArtsinStark kicks off its annual arts campaign Start with Art with a raffle contest. The raffle and virtual campaign are a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has restricted traditional campaign activities and events. Anyone can make a pledge now at www.artsinstark.com. Funds raised through the campaign, which will last into the summer, will support ArtsinStark’s mission to improve the cultural center, provide $1.1 million in arts grants to the Canton Ballet, Canton Museum of Art, Canton Palace Theatre, Canton Symphony Orchestra, Massillon Museum, Players Guild Theatre and Sing Stark.

April 17

• Teens in Grades 7 through 12 are invited to “Anime Afternoon!” with the Massillon Public Library, via Zoom and streaming on Funimation. Join other teens to watch a new anime from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Watch “Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash.” Registration is required for this free program. For more information or to register, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 312.

• The McKinley Presidential Library and Museum will present Science Saturday: Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. There will be activities, crafts and informational booths on recycling, clean water, clean soil, composting, pollinators and nature conservation. The activities will be held in the auditorium. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks must be worn properly over the mouth and nose for the entire length of your visit.

April 18

• Play with your food as we discover food webs and who eats what as we fill our brains with knowledge and our bellies with food. Join in with Stark Parks to explore new topics and break them down into bite sized pieces for kids ages 6 to 10. Register online to participate in Animal Crackers Ecology at www.starkparks.com. COVID guidelines will be followed. The event will be held on the patio at Sippo Lake Park Exploration Gateway from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

April 19

• The Massillon Public Library Children’s Department invites families to take a walk for the April StoryWalk between April 19-29. Stop by the Massillon Public Library anytime to read "Spring Walk" by Virginia Brimhall Snow. Begin your walk in the Camille Leslie Memorial Garden on Lincoln Way East and read your way to our Second Street Entrance. For more information about the program, contact 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org. No registration is required and patrons are also welcome to email photos of their children on the StoryWalk to childrensevents@massillonlibrary.org for possible posting on the library’s Facebook page.

April 20

• Join in the Zoom wildlife program Fact or Fiction Ducks with Stark Parks. The program is for all ages and registration is required. Does a duck’s quack echo? Separate fact from fiction and explore the truth about Ohio’s fascinating wildlife. Several of our education ambassador ducks will be live on camera during this Zoom program. Visit www.starkparks.com to register and for more information.

April 21

• The North Canton Farmer’s Market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. with 3 to 3:30 p.m. being reserved for at-risk and seniors. The market is located at North Main Street in the former Kmart. North Canton. The market will feature 40 vendors offering a wide range of farm products, baked goods and home/pet/personal care items. COVID guidelines will be followed. Visit www.NCantonFarmersMarket.com for more information.

April 23

• At 6 p.m., via Zoom and the Kahoot! app, the Young Adult Department of the Massillon Public Library will host a trivia session in conjunction with the Big Read. The trivia is geared toward teens, but anyone is welcome to play. The trivia topic for this special Kahoot! trivia session is Greek mythology. For more information or to register for this program, contact Susan Baker at bakersu@massillonlibrary.org or 330-832-9831, ext. 321.